Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Florence LAPLAIZE
Ajouter
Florence LAPLAIZE
GENOUILLEUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HOUGHTON SAS
- Responsable administratif et financier
2011 - maintenant
MGM France
- Responsable Comptable
2001 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Cécile LAPLAIZE
Hervé LAPLAIZE
Jocelyne LE GOUIX
Patrick ROBERT