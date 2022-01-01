Menu

Florence SION

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coaching
Management
Vente

Entreprises

  • Vifor pharma - Deleguée hospitalière

    2017 - 2017

  • Msd Santé Animale - Key account manager

    BEAUCOUZE 2015 - 2016

  • Msd Santé Animale - Déléguée vétérinaire

    BEAUCOUZE 2010 - 2015

  • Mégasurprise - Gérante de SARL

    2007 - 2010

  • Manpower - Consultante en recrutement

    Nanterre cedex 2006 - 2007

  • Pfizer - Directrice régionale

    Paris 2001 - 2004

  • Pfizer - Field coach trainer

    Paris 1998 - 2001

  • Pfizer - Déléguée hospitalière

    Paris 1995 - 1998

  • Pfizer - Déléguée médicale

    Paris 1992 - 1995

Formations

  • Vifor (Paris)

    Paris 2017 - 2017 Visite medicale

    medical

  • IUT Du Littoral (Dunkerque)

    Dunkerque 1989 - 1991 Dut

    technique de commercialisation

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

