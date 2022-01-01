Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Florence SION
Ajouter
Florence SION
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Coaching
Management
Vente
Entreprises
Vifor pharma
- Deleguée hospitalière
2017 - 2017
Msd Santé Animale
- Key account manager
BEAUCOUZE
2015 - 2016
Msd Santé Animale
- Déléguée vétérinaire
BEAUCOUZE
2010 - 2015
Mégasurprise
- Gérante de SARL
2007 - 2010
Manpower
- Consultante en recrutement
Nanterre cedex
2006 - 2007
Pfizer
- Directrice régionale
Paris
2001 - 2004
Pfizer
- Field coach trainer
Paris
1998 - 2001
Pfizer
- Déléguée hospitalière
Paris
1995 - 1998
Pfizer
- Déléguée médicale
Paris
1992 - 1995
Formations
Vifor (Paris)
Paris
2017 - 2017
Visite medicale
medical
IUT Du Littoral (Dunkerque)
Dunkerque
1989 - 1991
Dut
technique de commercialisation
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z