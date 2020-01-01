Florian CHARVY

Je suis polyvalent, synthétique et j'ai certaines prédispositions pour l'improvisation et l'innovation.
Suite à une formation commerciale de niveau Bac+2 et une licence professionnelle en webmarketing, je souhaite acquérir de l'expérience dans ce domaine innovant.
A terme, j'aimerais créer ma propre entreprise, si possible dans le domaine des NTIC en B to B.
Mes compétences :
Prestashop
WordPress
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Sendinblue
Internet
Adobe Photoshop
E-marketing
M-marketing
SEO
Rédaction web
Communication
Négociation
CSS
HTML
Agroalimentaire
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Illustrator
eMarketing