Florian CHARVY

Sainte-Luce-sur-Loire

En résumé

Je suis polyvalent, synthétique et j'ai certaines prédispositions pour l'improvisation et l'innovation.
Suite à une formation commerciale de niveau Bac+2 et une licence professionnelle en webmarketing, je souhaite acquérir de l'expérience dans ce domaine innovant.

A terme, j'aimerais créer ma propre entreprise, si possible dans le domaine des NTIC en B to B.

Mes compétences :
Prestashop
WordPress
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Sendinblue
Internet
Adobe Photoshop
E-marketing
M-marketing
SEO
Rédaction web
Communication
Négociation
CSS
HTML
Agroalimentaire
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Illustrator
eMarketing

Entreprises

  • Comptoir Des Industries Francaises - Assistant commercial et communication

    Sainte-Luce-sur-Loire (44980) 2020 - maintenant CDI

    Commerce :
    - Accueil client, conseil et vente par téléphone
    - Conseil et vente par Internet
    - Accueil client, conseil et vente en magasin
    - Relation fournisseurs

    Marketing / Communication :
    - Création de fiches produits pour Comptoir des Industries Françaises (BtoC), Comptoir des Industries (BtoB) et France Corner sur Prestashop
    - Mise à jour des prix sur Prestashop
    - Création et rédaction de newsletter
    - Rédaction d'articles à destination du blog de Comptoir des Industries Françaises
    - Mise à jour de la page d'accueil de Comptoir des Industries Françaises, Comptoir des Industries et France Corner (slider, vignettes, pages CMS...) sir Prestashop

    - Création et animation des réseaux sociaux d'EBAM La Boutique de Famille
    - Création et animation des réseaux sociaux d'Origineboutik

    Logistique :
    - Préparation et expédition de colis
    - Préparation et expédition de palettes
    - Envois à l'international, réalisation de documents de douane
    - Gestion du stock
    - Réception de livraisons
    - Livraisons au domicile des clients

    Administration :
    - Vérification des factures et bons de livraison
    - Envois d'échantillons
    - Gestion des dossiers de SAV

  • Comptoir Des Industries Francaises - Assistant administratif et commercial

    Sainte-Luce-sur-Loire (44980) 2019 - 2020 Commerce :
    - Accueil client, conseil et vente par téléphone
    - Conseil et vente par Internet
    - Accueil client, conseil et vente en magasin

    Marketing / Communication :
    - Création de fiches produits pour Comptoir des Industries Françaises (BtoC), Comptoir des Industries (BtoB) et France Corner sur Prestashop
    - Mise à jour des prix sur Prestashop
    - Création et rédaction de newsletter
    - Rédaction d'articles à destination du blog de Comptoir des Industries Françaises
    - Mise à jour de la page d'accueil de Comptoir des Industries Françaises, Comptoir des Industries et France Corner (slider, vignettes, pages CMS...) sur Prestashop

    Logistique :
    - Préparation et expédition de colis
    - Préparation et expédition de palettes
    - Envois à l'international, réalisation de documents de douane
    - Gestion du stock
    - Réception de livraisons
    - Livraisons au domicile des clients

    Administration :
    - Envois d'échantillons
    - Gestion des dossiers de SAV

  • Kfc - Manager certifié

    2019 - 2019

  • Kfc - Manager en formation

    2018 - 2019 - SDJ
    - JOB
    -Livraison
    -Montage de terrain
    - Gestion des équipes
    - Gestion des équipements
    - Comptabilité
    - Secrétariat
    - Application des normes HSA

  • Kfc - Équipier polyvalent

    2018 - 2018 - Caisse
    - Bornes
    - Drive
    - Lobby
    - Pack

  • Nqt - Volontaire Chargé de mission

    Saint Denis 2017 - 2018 Mission de Service Civique : Agir pour l'égalité des chances et l'emploi des jeunes.

  • BOITE A MEDIA - Community Manager

    Orléans 2017 - 2017 - veille technique et de contenu
    - production de contenu / réseaux sociaux
    - suivi statistique / reporting

  • McDonald's Corporation - Équipier polyvalent

    guyancourt 2017 - 2017 Réalisation de différentes tâches de la préparation des commandes.

  • AT'L les Cordistes du Centre - Responsable commercial & marketing

    2016 - 2016 Conception de stratégies marketing avec l'utilisation des outils web (webmarketing)
    Création d'événements
    Community management
    Création de documents commerciaux
    Tenue des fichiers clients
    Relationnel
    Démarchages commerciaux
    Réalisation de devis et factures

  • AT'L les Cordistes du Centre - Responsable e-marketing et e-communication

    2016 - 2016 Seul représentant du webmarketing et de la communication dans mon entreprise, je fixe moi-même mes objectifs et créé mes propres stratégies. Pour soutenir le développement de l'entreprise je fais, occasionnellement, le commercial, ce qui est la nature de ma formation précédente (DUT TC2A).

  • Cash Express - Vendeur polyvalent

    2015 - 2015 - Vente
    - Gestion du magasin
    - Tenue de la caisse
    - Réalisation de paiements en plusieurs fois
    - Comptabilité (fin de journée)

  • Metro Cash and Carry - Assistant commercial

    Nanterre 2015 - 2015 Stage de fin de DUT
    Préparation et réalisation de la Foire de Tours (enquête, commandes, analyses)
    Création de documents commerciaux (fiche de produits thématiques)

  • Cash Express - Vendeur polyvalent

    2014 - 2014 Tenue du magasin, tenue de la caisse, conseil client, reprises et échanges de produits, comptes des chiffres journaliers réalisés.

Formations

  • IUT De Tours

    Tours 2015 - 2016 Licence Professionnelle M@TIC

    Formation complète sur l'e-marketing, l'e-communication et tous les autres domaines pouvant servir à développer l'activité d'une entreprise grâce à la combinaison du marketing et des nouvelles technologies.
    Formation universitaire : 7 mois
    Stage : 4 mois

  • IUT

    Tours 2013 - 2015 DUT TC2A

    Titulaire d'un DUT TC ainsi que d'une certification Agroalimentaire (indépendants l'un de l'autre)

  • Lycée Jacques Monod

    Saint Jean De Braye 2011 - 2013 BAC ES

    Spécialisation économie approfondie