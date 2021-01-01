Florian FLORIAN GBIKPI BENISSAN

- Supported Microsoft Corp. to deploy a Virtual Experience Platform for the French market.
- In charge of the launching of Microsoft Showcase in France, a streaming platform for corporate video content (managed localization and trainings).
- Participated in the launching of Microsoft Le studio providing a full production service to capture all types of corporate films (planning, in charge of the internal communication and presentation).
[Product Marketing Bing Team]
- Handled tracking and analytics of search engine market data for Management and Adcenter team dashboard metrics (ComScore,Omniture & internal tools).
- Coordinated Bing marketing operations in relationship with MSN portal and channel teams to generate new revenue from MSN audience to monetized search result pages.
- Participated in the launching and localization of the product.
[321-GO] at NYC
2007 - 2007[Internship]
- Media planning and buying ( Print & Web) for clients in the luxury industry.
- Benchmark and Market study
- Identified business opportunities