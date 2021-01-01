Menu

Florian FLORIAN GBIKPI BENISSAN

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ebusiness
Digital marketing
Ecommerce

Entreprises

  • FUJIFILM - Ecommerce Manager

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant - In charge of the B2C E-commerce photo service activity in France.

    - Drive B2C Ecommerce strategy and business development.

    - Manage Communication/Marketing budget and media planning for offline and online marketing channels.

    - Manage third party development company and marketing partners

  • Microsoft - Digital Marketing Project Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2008 - 2010 [Digital Marketing Team]

    - Supported Microsoft Corp. to deploy a Virtual Experience Platform for the French market.
    - In charge of the launching of Microsoft Showcase in France, a streaming platform for corporate video content (managed localization and trainings).
    - Participated in the launching of Microsoft Le studio providing a full production service to capture all types of corporate films (planning, in charge of the internal communication and presentation).

    [Product Marketing Bing Team]

    - Handled tracking and analytics of search engine market data for Management and Adcenter team dashboard metrics (ComScore,Omniture & internal tools).

    - Coordinated Bing marketing operations in relationship with MSN portal and channel teams to generate new revenue from MSN audience to monetized search result pages.

    - Participated in the launching and localization of the product.

  • [321-GO] at NYC

    2007 - 2007 [Internship]

    - Media planning and buying ( Print & Web) for clients in the luxury industry.
    - Benchmark and Market study
    - Identified business opportunities

Formations