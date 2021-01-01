Florian HUGUES

Mes compétences :
Programming in C, Fortran
Sound perception, Room acoustics
Structural Dynamics, Numerical methods
MatLab, Abaqus, Virtual Lab, Catt Acoustic
Signal processing, Vibro-acoustics,Modal Analysis
Entreprises
MicrodB
- Engineer
Ecully2015 - 2015Job description: Implemention of a Real-time near-field acoustic holography method for continuously visualizing nonstationary acoustic fields for an industrial case. An acoustic imaging technique based on an under-determined inverse approach using singular value decomposition as well as the regularization Techniques. Experimental and simulation work using a regular line array for localizing non stationary sources.
Décibels
- Manager
2014 - 2015President of « Decibels »: a student association which is a team of sound engineers providing studio recording and technical services for music concerts.
THE COMPIEGNE CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
- Manager
2014 - 2015Job description: : Auditorium Renovation. Establishment of a detailed project plan with well-defined tasks, milestones, Gantt chart, client sign-offs
and specifications which served to control project progress.
LMS International
- Assistant Engineer
Paris2013 - 2014Job description: Assist the research and development team in the validation of acoustical model in Virtual.Lab. Simulation
of aero-acoustic noise emissions. Re-use CAD and CAE models provided by customer. Create the acoustical mesh. Importing
mean-flow description CFD data and mapping onto the acoustic mesh. Complete the model and apply loads, boundary
conditions. Defining the acoustic source. Solving using FEM or BEM. Visualize and interpret results.