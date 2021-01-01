Menu

Florian HUGUES

Ecully

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Programming in C, Fortran
Sound perception, Room acoustics
Structural Dynamics, Numerical methods
MatLab, Abaqus, Virtual Lab, Catt Acoustic
Signal processing, Vibro-acoustics,Modal Analysis

Entreprises

  • MicrodB - Engineer

    Ecully 2015 - 2015 Job description: Implemention of a Real-time near-field acoustic holography method for continuously visualizing nonstationary acoustic fields for an industrial case. An acoustic imaging technique based on an under-determined inverse approach using singular value decomposition as well as the regularization Techniques. Experimental and simulation work using a regular line array for localizing non stationary sources.

  • Décibels - Manager

    2014 - 2015 President of « Decibels »: a student association which is a team of sound engineers providing studio recording and technical services for music concerts.

  • THE COMPIEGNE CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC - Manager

    2014 - 2015 Job description: : Auditorium Renovation. Establishment of a detailed project plan with well-defined tasks, milestones, Gantt chart, client sign-offs
    and specifications which served to control project progress.

  • LMS International - Assistant Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Job description: Assist the research and development team in the validation of acoustical model in Virtual.Lab. Simulation
    of aero-acoustic noise emissions. Re-use CAD and CAE models provided by customer. Create the acoustical mesh. Importing
    mean-flow description CFD data and mapping onto the acoustic mesh. Complete the model and apply loads, boundary
    conditions. Defining the acoustic source. Solving using FEM or BEM. Visualize and interpret results.

Formations

