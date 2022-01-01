Found SERHEIY

Proficient creative Copywriter with strong machine learning and AI chat script prompting skills, trainedand practiced in multiple AI LLM models, seeking a role as a Prompt Engineer. Demonstrated abilityto build, craft, create, optimize, and deploy effective conversational chatbots to improve customerservice and engagement. Proficient in exceptional design and implementation of effective chatbotprompt strategies to improve user experience. Skilled in developing innovative solutions

using cutting-edge technologies to meet customer needs. Willing to use strong communication and problem-solvingskills to contribute to the success of cutting-edge AI initiatives and technologies.



I specialize in suggesting and employing extremely successful text-based bots, AI chatbots, dialogflow,chatbot scripting, and AI-powered chatbots that can do a wide range of functions as a Copywriter withstrong conversational AI and machine learning skills. My competence in creating prompt chains andbot frameworks is matched by my ability to teach clients the art of prompt engineering via lessonsand interactive tools. I am familiar with the construction and operation of machine learning chatbots invarious language models. I consider the bot structure and prompting chatbots imaginatively, keep upwith evolving research and market trends, and go beyond typical checklists and playbooks to provideinnovative solutions.



Additional Information

Prompt-specialist, constantly improving his research experience on text-to-text user interaction with neural networks and LMM artificial intelligence (AI) models , with 11 years of main experience in Copywriting;

In the last three months, I have worked as a researcher on algorithms for various neural networksand language models to complement my knowledge and skills in the field of artificial intelligence (AI): ChatGPT; Jasper Chat; Chatsonic; YouChat; Luna; Bertha; Google Bard beta; Microsoft Bing beta; DialoGPT; Bloom;

Possess the necessary tools and self-developed algorithms (Standard Prompting, Regular Prompting, Chain of Thought (CoT), Trick Prompting, Zero Shot) to effectively interact with text-to-text neural networks and create effective queries with maximum output results or the only correct solution;

Striving to continuously learn and improve my skills in the latest trends and developments in AI;



Skills:

Copywriting, Content Creation, ChatGPT, Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine learning chatbots, Prompt Chatbots, Library, Creative Writing, Advertising, Graphic Design, Artificial Intelligence, Web Design, Data Analytics, Text Analytics, Content Writing, SEO Writing, SEO Content, Branding, Digital media, Advertising copywriting, Creative concept development, Copywriting for digital marketing, Advertising copywriting for technology industry, Content creation for e-commerce, Marketing copywriting for B2B, Copyediting, Freelance Copywriter, Copywriting Services, Copywriter Resume, Freelance, Microsoft Office, AI, Midjourney, DALL-E, Machine learning, Neural networks, Deep learning, Data visualization, Data management, Algorithm design, Statistical analysis, Python, HTML, HTML5, JavaScript, API, Engineering, Prompt Engineering, NLP, OOP, GAN, CNN, RNN, LSTM, SVM, KNN, Chat bot, Jasper Chat, Standart Prompting, Regular Prompting, Google Bard, Bertha, Regular Prompting, Chain of Thought (CoT), Trick Prompting, Zero Shot, One Shot, Few Shot, Chatbot development, AI Chatbots, Conversational AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Dialogflow, Bot Framework, Text-based Bots, Chatbot scripting, Chatbot architecture, Chatbot deployment, AI-powered chatbots, Machine learning chatbots, Chatbot UX/UI design, Prompt Chatbots, Library, OpenAI