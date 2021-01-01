Menu

Francesco ALLARD

Paris

En résumé

I am an experienced, driven, and ambitious professional with hard working values. For the past four years, I have worked in several industries, where I developed skills in project and client management, international partnership development, event coordination and marketing. All of the projects I have managed have been delivered within the allocated time and budget, organised effectively and provided with executive reports. I am a confident and efficient communicator with excellent relationship-building skills. I speak fluent French (mother tongue), English and Spanish (Both advanced level). I am eager to be a part of a new team, to get involved in coordinating projects from inception to completion.

Mes compétences :
Management
Communication
Marketing
Microsoft Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
shareholder analysis
international shareholders analysis
international partnership development
event coordination
client management
building skills
Telethons
Product Management
Portfolio Administration
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
IBM Hardware
Forecasting
Dell Server Hardware
Budgeting

Entreprises

  • Facebook - Advertising Account Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2015 • I liaised with clients from all other Europe and the Middle East, to discuss and identify their advertising requirements.
    • I worked with Agency to devise an advertising campaign that meets the client's brief and budget.
    • I presented and assisted agencies or clients with marketing strategies to optimize their campaigns.
    • I analyzed campaigns and identifyed mistakes in order to replace them with accurate strategies.
    • I wrote reports about potential Facebook products in order to bring more marketing strategies to Facebook clients.
    • I managed an important number of clients cases per day and I also analyzed the effectiveness of client campaigns.
    • I attended meetings regarding development and optimization

  • Cantab Marketing - B2B Marketer

    2014 - 2014 I developed projects for multinational companies such as Google, Dell, IBM, TVH. Here, I carried out a thorough analysis of complex situations and came up with my own solutions.
    I conducted an analysis for my client named TVH, focusing on companies earning 30 million net income per year, in retail industry.
    I gathered information about the customers' supply chain, front office, back office, logistic, their IT strategy for future investment.
    I gave them accurate information about TVH's Microsoft Dynamic Software to improve their system, to generate leads.
    I presented briefly the results to the clients throughout a databases.
    The knowledge and flexibility I utilised to combine marketing tools allowed me to achieve high quality
    results.

  • Boudicca Proxi - Consultant

    2013 - 2013 Boudicca Proxi Consultant (M&A) Communication Analyst
    I provided shareholder analysis in M&A situations, facilitating shareholder communication campaigns.  
    I liaised directly with CFOs, investment professionals, lawyers and investment banks providing insight into shareholder classification.
    I was responsible of periodic analysis for clients on retainer, providing insight into shareholder movement.
    I lead analyst on majority of campaigns.

  • DF King - Spanish speaking Shareholders Representative

    2013 - 2013 I coordinated and provided international shareholders analysis in Vodafone acquisition.
    I also updated our databases with new information regarding thousand of international shareholders.

  • Allard Emballages - Project Assistant

    2013 - 2013 I worked and participated to several duties in different departments (Marketing, Administration, Sales)
    I collaborated, supported director and consultants throughout Allard sale process.
    I planned and participated to meetings with financial advisor from Rothschild group and Valois group (future acquirer).
    I took on project tasks, such as research and writing reports.

  • Stemtech International Inc. - Spanish Translator & Distributor Representative

    2012 - 2012 I conducted French and Spanish marketing campaigns translations.
    I provided an effective stakeholder management to ensure smooth completion of critical transactions.
    I built great relationships with international distributors, providing information about our new or exciting products, business and communication strategy.

  • Manhattan Institute of Management - International Partnership Development Manager

    2011 - 2012 I managed and coordinated international partnership project.
    I ran research and I wrote a document with all potential partners information.
    I planned meetings and delivered presentation to invited clients in French, Spanish or English.
    I liaised and built strong relations with new international partners.
    I worked alongside the IT manager to develop and update the MIM website, social media, QR code.
    Over ten international new partnerships contracts signed in 5 months.

Formations

  • Manhattan Institute Of Management (New York)

    New York 2011 - 2011 International MBA

    Second semester Full time MBA: Major courses such as International Marketing, Social Media, Portfolio Management, Corporate Finance, Advertising management, Managing Innovation, Business English and Communication, E Business...

  • EAE Business School (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2010 - 2011 International MBA

    First semester Full time MBA: Major courses such as Project management, Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management, Supply Chain Management, Cash and Credit Management, Business Plan...

