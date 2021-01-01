Francesco ALLARD

I am an experienced, driven, and ambitious professional with hard working values. For the past four years, I have worked in several industries, where I developed skills in project and client management, international partnership development, event coordination and marketing. All of the projects I have managed have been delivered within the allocated time and budget, organised effectively and provided with executive reports. I am a confident and efficient communicator with excellent relationship-building skills. I speak fluent French (mother tongue), English and Spanish (Both advanced level). I am eager to be a part of a new team, to get involved in coordinating projects from inception to completion.
Mes compétences :
Management
Communication
Marketing
Microsoft Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
shareholder analysis
international shareholders analysis
international partnership development
event coordination
client management
building skills
Telethons
Product Management
Portfolio Administration
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
IBM Hardware
Forecasting
Dell Server Hardware
Budgeting
Pas de contact professionnel