Francis GILLARD

-DataCenter Infrastructure design with high availability like 2N+1 redundancy.
-IT Rooms Infrastructure: Secured HVAC, Modular Power Supply, Structured data cabling.
-Energy Optimization & Sparing, Green approach DC with best PUE.
-Security & Safety around these environments.
-Expertise/Design infrastructure of Public Administrations ; University of Luxembourg
LCSB Biotec research IT Room, Cooling for HPC Computing up to 40 Kw/Rack. New DC Uni 2x500m²/4,5 Mw IT room.
-DATA Centre Expert (Design & Operation Management Certified by CAPITOLINE).
-HVAC Systems & Amonia (NH3) Cooling units especially in Luxembourg.
-Compliance with ITM Luxemburg & local rules (like Exp. 305V3).
-Expertise/Auditing for IT room's technical Infrastructures.
-APC Configurations with InRoowCooling, Pipping & project integration.
-APC StruXureWare management & fine tuning.
Mes compétences :
Consultancy
Data Centre
datacenter
EFFICIENCY
Energy
Energy efficiency
Informatiques
Infrastructure
Infrastructures
optimization
