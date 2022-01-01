Francis GILLARD

-----------------------------------------------------Summary----------------------------------------------------

-DataCenter Infrastructure design with high availability like 2N+1 redundancy.

-IT Rooms Infrastructure: Secured HVAC, Modular Power Supply, Structured data cabling.

-Energy Optimization & Sparing, Green approach DC with best PUE.

-Security & Safety around these environments.

-Expertise/Design infrastructure of Public Administrations ; University of Luxembourg

LCSB Biotec research IT Room, Cooling for HPC Computing up to 40 Kw/Rack. New DC Uni 2x500m²/4,5 Mw IT room.

Specialties

-DATA Centre Expert (Design & Operation Management Certified by CAPITOLINE).

-HVAC Systems & Amonia (NH3) Cooling units especially in Luxembourg.

-Compliance with ITM Luxemburg & local rules (like Exp. 305V3).

-Expertise/Auditing for IT room's technical Infrastructures.

-APC Configurations with InRoowCooling, Pipping & project integration.

-APC StruXureWare management & fine tuning.



Mes compétences :

Consultancy

Data Centre

datacenter

EFFICIENCY

Energy

Energy efficiency

Informatiques

Infrastructure

Infrastructures

optimization