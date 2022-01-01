Menu

Francis GILLARD

AUBANGE

En résumé

-----------------------------------------------------Summary----------------------------------------------------
-DataCenter Infrastructure design with high availability like 2N+1 redundancy.
-IT Rooms Infrastructure: Secured HVAC, Modular Power Supply, Structured data cabling.
-Energy Optimization & Sparing, Green approach DC with best PUE.
-Security & Safety around these environments.
-Expertise/Design infrastructure of Public Administrations ; University of Luxembourg
LCSB Biotec research IT Room, Cooling for HPC Computing up to 40 Kw/Rack. New DC Uni 2x500m²/4,5 Mw IT room.
----------------------------------------------------Specialties----------------------------------------------------
-DATA Centre Expert (Design & Operation Management Certified by CAPITOLINE).
-HVAC Systems & Amonia (NH3) Cooling units especially in Luxembourg.
-Compliance with ITM Luxemburg & local rules (like Exp. 305V3).
-Expertise/Auditing for IT room's technical Infrastructures.
-APC Configurations with InRoowCooling, Pipping & project integration.
-APC StruXureWare management & fine tuning.

Mes compétences :
Consultancy
Data Centre
datacenter
EFFICIENCY
Energy
Energy efficiency
Informatiques
Infrastructure
Infrastructures
optimization

Entreprises

  • University of Luxembourg - Data Centre Expert Support

    2012 - maintenant Fournir un nouvel Outil pour l'université en construisant leur futur Data Centre pour les services informatiques Internes ET pour la rechecrhe (Calculateur HPC)

  • Low Energy Consulting Sarl - Fondateur, Démarrage activité de Conseil en Infrastructures Critiques, optimisation énergétique

    2012 - maintenant Low Energy Consulting fournit des solutions de conseillers qui;
    - Analysent votre monitoring et donnent les conseils pour une optimisation énergétique.
    - Optimise votre projet de data centre avec une approche "Green" sur un nouveau projet (ou bâtiment existant).
    - Aide votre bureau d'études pour obtenir le meilleur concept de votre infrastructure critique.

  • Lab DataVault PSF sa - DataFacility Manager (DC & DR Solutions) @ LAB DataVault PSF

    2008 - 2012 Data Centre & Disaster Recovery
    Engineering & Design new DC in Contern / On_Site Supervision / "Turn Key" customer projects
    Utilities - HVAC - Electricity - Process - Security - Safety
    Auditing for Technical Infrastructures of IT Room and DATA Centre.

  • LabGroup - Consultant/Advisor for Public Administrations

    2008 - 2012 Data Centre projects of the University of Luxembourg;
    1st IT room @Campus Kirchberg (2008).
    2nd IT room @BIOTEC-Belval LCSB (Lux Center for Systems Biomedicine) (2010-2011)
    3rd project Data centre@Maison du Nombre-Belval (2011-20??)
    IT room "Administration Gestion de l'eau"
    IT Room "Administration de l'Envirronement"

  • I.B.T.I. sarl - Senior Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 Engineering & Design / On Site Supervision / "Turn Key" projects

    Utilities - HVAC
    Mechanicals - Hydraulics
    Electricity - Process
    Technical IT Room Infrastructure

  • EBRC - Technical Manager

    Luxembourg 2001 - 2006 Management of the technicals infrastructures;
    -Finishing & Supervising GOLDBELL DATA centre (500m²),
    -Starting & Finishing HITEC DATA centre (1000m²),
    -Starting study of WINDHOFF DATA centre (5000m²)

Formations

