Francis IMLOUL
Francis IMLOUL
Trelleborg
Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Trelleborg
- Responsable d'équipe de producti
Trelleborg
1991 - 2016
TRELLEBORG
- Agent de maîtrise
Trelleborg
1991 - 2016
TRELLEBORG
- Conducteur de lignes
Trelleborg
1988 - 1990
HYMER France
- Agent de fabrication
1987 - 1988
HUG - Cernay
- Couvreur-zingueur
1986 - 1987
CIPES Insistut Nationale À La Formation Maîtrise (Belfort)
Belfort
1993 - 1995
Bien, INFM
Belfort
1992 - 1995
Certificat National
IFOCA
Paris
1990 - 1991
Technicien
Lycée Jean Mermoz
Saint - Louis
1984 - 1986
Baccalauréat Technologique F3 (Electrotechnique)
Lep (Thann)
Thann
1982 - 1984
CAP/ BEP
Pas de contact professionnel