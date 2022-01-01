Francis JULLIEN

Actually in SPACIAL Project

Responsible for the tecnical guarantees of low currents installations for spacial launch base project



FIELD OF COMPETENCES:

Supervising of installations of low and heavy currents/instrument and control command systems

commissioning manager support for installation validation and chsckings

and start up



EXPERIENCE:

MILITAIRE/AVIATION(4ans)

Checks and loop calibration on MIRAGE 2000 and MIRAGE 4000 prototypes



SPACIAL(15 ans)French Guyana

Commissioning manager for start up and validation of low currents installations of European rockets launch bases ARIANE 4 and ARIANE 5



Copper mine project IRAN(5ans)

Installation chief electrical supervisor and commisisonong and start up manager low/heavy currents/Instruments/control command



OIl(3ans)

Site CEGELEC agency manager for Pointe noire(Congo)35 personnes

Supervisor for low currents and start up installations for RUWAIS(ABU DHABI) reffinery



Languages

English : fluently

Spanish : basic knowledge



Mes compétences :

Asia

Export

Instrumentation

Manager

Microsoft Project

Project Engineer

RESPONSABLE DE CHANTIER

SUIVI DE PROJET