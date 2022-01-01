Francis JULLIEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Orange dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Actually in SPACIAL Project
Responsible for the tecnical guarantees of low currents installations for spacial launch base project
FIELD OF COMPETENCES:
Supervising of installations of low and heavy currents/instrument and control command systems
commissioning manager support for installation validation and chsckings
and start up
EXPERIENCE:
MILITAIRE/AVIATION(4ans)
Checks and loop calibration on MIRAGE 2000 and MIRAGE 4000 prototypes
SPACIAL(15 ans)French Guyana
Commissioning manager for start up and validation of low currents installations of European rockets launch bases ARIANE 4 and ARIANE 5
Copper mine project IRAN(5ans)
Installation chief electrical supervisor and commisisonong and start up manager low/heavy currents/Instruments/control command
OIl(3ans)
Site CEGELEC agency manager for Pointe noire(Congo)35 personnes
Supervisor for low currents and start up installations for RUWAIS(ABU DHABI) reffinery
Languages
English : fluently
Spanish : basic knowledge
Mes compétences :
Asia
Export
Instrumentation
Manager
Microsoft Project
Project Engineer
RESPONSABLE DE CHANTIER
SUIVI DE PROJET
