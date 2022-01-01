Francis LAMA ZANIN

-
QJS (UK) Ltd
- French Business development Exec
2015 - maintenant
- Improve the company's market position by building key customer relationships and identifying business opportunities in the French market.
- Work part in an internal team to help existing clients by satisfying needs and requests and presenting new solutions and services.
- Work with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs.
- Well understanding of the market in order to provide the right services/solutions.
- Identify potential clients, and the decision makers within the client organization.
- Research and build relationships with new clients.
- Attend industry functions, such as association events and conferences, and provide feedback and information on market and creative trends.
- Work with marketing staff to ensure that requirements are fulfilled within a timely manner.
-
SUPERYACHT SUPPLIES LIMITED
- French Customer service
2014 - 2014
Able to prioritise and work to extremely tight deadlines in highly stressful environment
• Formed, nurtured and solidified relations with clients, old and new, conductive to maximising growth and reputation of the company
• Available to work and respond to client demands 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
• Sourcing and attaining products required by clients whether locally or internationally – Highest levels of service and quality of products are priority above all else.
-
CRTC
- Marketing/Advertising Assistant
2013 - 2013
Worked part time for an architectural and house building organisation
Organised open days and publicity, promoted new projects and brand image
Created and updated company website to raise the company profile and to raise public awareness on social media sites
Developed a point of reference (benchmarking) created eye-catching PowerPoint presentations and information sheets
Plan, expand and develop the marketing strategy