Francis LAURENCE

Roissy-en-France

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Crystal Group - International Logistics - Responsable d'Agence General Cargo NANCY @ QUALITAIR&SEA

    Roissy-en-France 2014 - maintenant

  • SDV LI - Responsable d' Agence General Cargo Toulouse

    Puteaux 2012 - 2014

  • SDV LI - Responsable Transit General Cargo et Aerospace Toulouse

    Puteaux 2010 - 2012

  • SDV LI - Responsable de Service General Cargo Toulouse

    Puteaux 2009 - 2010

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Responsable d'Agence General Cargo Maritime Nancy

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2006 - 2009

  • SOGETRA - Service Maritime Nancy

    1999 - 2006

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée