Francis LAURENCE

Entreprises
Crystal Group - International Logistics
- Responsable d'Agence General Cargo NANCY @ QUALITAIR&SEA
Roissy-en-France
2014 - maintenant
SDV LI
- Responsable d' Agence General Cargo Toulouse
Puteaux
2012 - 2014
SDV LI
- Responsable Transit General Cargo et Aerospace Toulouse
Puteaux
2010 - 2012
SDV LI
- Responsable de Service General Cargo Toulouse
Puteaux
2009 - 2010
DHL Global Forwarding
- Responsable d'Agence General Cargo Maritime Nancy
La Plaine-Saint-Denis
2006 - 2009
SOGETRA
- Service Maritime Nancy
1999 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée