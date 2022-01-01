Francis MARCELLIN

-
XL Airways France
- Captain TRI TRE STRE - Airbus 330
Tremblay-en-France
1996 - 2013
Fleet manager Airbus A330
Flight Instruction and control as LTC LCC TRI TRE S-TRE
Studies and openings new routes
-
AIR TOULOUSE
- First Officer - Boeing 737-200
1995 - 1995
Charter flights - Europe / Middle East / Africa
-
EURALAIR
- Captain Executive Jets - Falcon 10/100 Cessna 500/550/560
1989 - 1995
Business flights - All the world
-
AIR TOULOUSE
- Pilot Beechcraft 55/58/100/200 - Pa 31T
1988 - 1989
Business, Cargo & Ambulance flights - Europe / Africa
-
INTERTHON,
- Captain maritime patrol - Pa31T - PN68b
1988 - 1988
Organization of Spanish & French Fishing season