Francis MARCELLIN

Tremblay-en-France

  • XL Airways France - Captain TRI TRE STRE - Airbus 330

    Tremblay-en-France 1996 - 2013 Fleet manager Airbus A330
    Flight Instruction and control as LTC LCC TRI TRE S-TRE
    Studies and openings new routes

  • AIR TOULOUSE - First Officer - Boeing 737-200

    1995 - 1995 Charter flights - Europe / Middle East / Africa

  • EURALAIR - Captain Executive Jets - Falcon 10/100 Cessna 500/550/560

    1989 - 1995 Business flights - All the world

  • AIR TOULOUSE - Pilot Beechcraft 55/58/100/200 - Pa 31T

    1988 - 1989 Business, Cargo & Ambulance flights - Europe / Africa

  • INTERTHON, - Captain maritime patrol - Pa31T - PN68b

    1988 - 1988 Organization of Spanish & French Fishing season

