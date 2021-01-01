Menu

Francis MENKAM (MENFRANC)

  • Data Analyst
  • BUSNESCO
  • Data Analyst

Yaoundé

En résumé

Informaticien
Data Analyst chez BUSNESCO (DP MTN)

Entreprises

  • BUSNESCO ( DP MTN CMR) - Data Analyst

    Informatique | Yaoundé 2000 - maintenant - mise à la disposition de l'entreprise des informations capital pour la prise de décision.
    - Conception et implémentation d'applications pour l'entreprise.

Formations

  • IUT- FV (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2014 - 2017 - GÉNIE INFORMATIQUE (L1)
    - GÉNIE LOGICIEL (DUT)
    - CONCEPTION DÉVELOPPEMENT D'APPLICATIONS WEB & MOBILE (LICENCE DE TECHNOLOGIE)

