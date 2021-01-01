Retail
Francis MENKAM (MENFRANC)
Data Analyst
BUSNESCO
Data Analyst
Yaoundé
En résumé
Informaticien
Data Analyst chez BUSNESCO (DP MTN)
Entreprises
BUSNESCO ( DP MTN CMR)
- Data Analyst
Informatique | Yaoundé
2000 - maintenant
- mise à la disposition de l'entreprise des informations capital pour la prise de décision.
- Conception et implémentation d'applications pour l'entreprise.
Formations
IUT- FV (Bandjoun)
Bandjoun
2014 - 2017
- GÉNIE INFORMATIQUE (L1)
- GÉNIE LOGICIEL (DUT)
- CONCEPTION DÉVELOPPEMENT D'APPLICATIONS WEB & MOBILE (LICENCE DE TECHNOLOGIE)
Rene Bell NOUBISSIE