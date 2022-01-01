Retail
Francis MINNEKEER
Ajouter
Francis MINNEKEER
GREZ-DOICEAU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
Sogelub Belgium
- Zone manager
2009 - maintenant
Motrac Handling
- Zone Manager
2007 - 2009
BP belgium
- Zone manager
1994 - 2006
Formations
UNIVERSITÉE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN LA NEUVE ECON IAGE (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1983 - 1988
IAG, option finance, licence science eco appliquée
Collège Notre-Dame (Tournai)
Tournai
1982 - 1983
math spe
math speciale
COLLEGE ST HENRI
Comines
1976 - 1982
scientifique b
scientifique b
Réseau
Fred FIEVET
Keith LIMA