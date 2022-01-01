Retail
Connexion
Francis SIEDLECKY
Ajouter
Francis SIEDLECKY
PONT-A-MOUSSON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Saint-Gobain PAM
- Resp. opérations & sécurité SI
PONT-A-MOUSSON
2009 - maintenant
Saint-Gobain PAM
- Responsable micros-serveurs réseau
PONT-A-MOUSSON
1999 - 2009
Saint-Gobain PAM CR&D
- Analyste - developpeur
PONT-A-MOUSSON
1997 - 1999
Saint-Gobain PAM
- Maintenance exploitation informatique industrielle
PONT-A-MOUSSON
1994 - 1997
Saint-Gobain PAM CR&D
- Responsable micros-serveurs. Analyste developpeur
PONT-A-MOUSSON
1987 - 1993
Saint-Gobain PAM CR&D
- R&D en energetique
1981 - 1986
Formations
CNAM
Nancy
1983 - 1986
Réseau
Grégory COLLINS
Pierre TOUSSENOT
Sophie MULLER
Yves COQUELET