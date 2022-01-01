Menu

Francis SIEDLECKY

PONT-A-MOUSSON

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Saint-Gobain PAM - Resp. opérations & sécurité SI

    PONT-A-MOUSSON 2009 - maintenant

  • Saint-Gobain PAM - Responsable micros-serveurs réseau

    PONT-A-MOUSSON 1999 - 2009

  • Saint-Gobain PAM CR&D - Analyste - developpeur

    PONT-A-MOUSSON 1997 - 1999

  • Saint-Gobain PAM - Maintenance exploitation informatique industrielle

    PONT-A-MOUSSON 1994 - 1997

  • Saint-Gobain PAM CR&D - Responsable micros-serveurs. Analyste developpeur

    PONT-A-MOUSSON 1987 - 1993

  • Saint-Gobain PAM CR&D - R&D en energetique

    1981 - 1986

Formations

Réseau