Francis SIVASITHAMPARAM

  Nat System
  Ingénieur d'Études

Maisons-Alfort

En résumé

Voici mon portfolio :
http://sivasithamparam.ponn.free.fr/career/

Mes compétences :
Java 8, Java EE
PHP7 (POO inclus)
C#, Microsoft .NET
Python 3
C Programming Language

HTML5
CSS3
JQuery, JavaScript
Bootstrap 4
React Native
Angular 7
Thymeleaf

MySQL
Oracle 12c
PgSql
MongoDB

Microsoft Windows 7, 10
Linux Debian 9, Ubuntu 14.04

Eclipse, Microsoft Visual Studio Code
Git, SVN
Maven
Birt 4.4.1
Docker 1.13.1
Selenium, Firebug

Entreprises

  • Nat System - Ingénieur d'Études

    Informatique | Maisons-Alfort (94700) 2020 - 2020 - Développement front-end & back-end
    Technologies: Java EE, Oracle DB, SVN, Docker, Spring, Birt, SoapUI

  • Klee - Ingénieur Développement (Alternant)

    Informatique | Le Plessis-Robinson (92350) 2020 - 2020 - Développement front-end & back-end
    - UML, Diagramme d'activité & cinématique avec l'outil Enterprise Architect

    Technologies: Java EE, Maven, Spring, Thymeleaf, PgSql, Sass, Js, Git

  • NDLR -  Développeur Full Stack (Stagiaire)

    Paris (75000) 2018 - 2018 - Développement front-end & back-end
    - Formation en cours sur Elasticsearch, Git

    Technologies: Php, Html, Css, jQuery, MySql, Linux, Git, Api VR View

  • Devoteam - Développeur web (Apprenti) Devoteam au compte de SFR

    Informatique | Saint-Denis (11310) 2017 - 2017 -Développement front-end & back-end
    -Mise en place de Webservice
    -Gestion de projet via méthode agile

    Technologies: Php, Html, Css, Js, Bootstrap, Mysql, Api Rest, Scrum

  • Pharmacie du centre, Aubervilliers - Développeur web (Télétravail)

    Aubervilliers (93300) 2016 - 2016 - Développement front-end & back-end
    - Conception d'une base de données
    - Participation à un projet d'application web

    Technologies: Html, Css, Php, Mysql, Cacoo (conception MCD)

  • Ministère des affaires étrangères - Stagiaire Informatique

    Paris 2016 - 2016 - Installation et configuration d’un serveur virtuel dédié
    - Rédaction de documentation technique d’installation et d'une documentation d’utilisation de l’outil Selenium
    - Initiation à la gestion d’incidents à l’aide d’outil de type ITSM (BMC Remedy)

    Technologies: ISO Debian 8, plugin Selenium IDE, PHP

  • Universcience - Cité des sciences et de l'industrie - Stagiaire Informatique

    2015 - 2015 - Installation d'équipement logiciel et matériel informatique
    - Gestion de données avec pgSQL
    - Recette d'application web
    - Suivie d'inventaire pour migration windows7

    Technologies: Outil Bugzilla, PgSql

Formations

  • Ecole INGESUP

    Nanterre 2017 - 2019 Mastère

    Expert Informatique et Systèmes d'Information

  • IUT Villetaneuse (Paris XIII) & IUT Paris Descartes (Paris V)

    Villetaneuse Et Paris 2016 - maintenant Licence professionnelle

    Licence professionnelle - Métiers de l'informatique :
    Conception, Développement, Test de Logiciels
    Parcours : Génie Logiciel, Système d’information
    en partenariat avec les IUTS de Villetaneuse / Paris Descartes et le CFA SUP 2000

  • Lycée Voillaume

    Aulnay Sous Bois 2014 - 2016 BTS Services Informatiques aux Organisations

    Spécialité Solutions Logicielles et Applications Métiers

  • Lycée Paul Le Rolland

    Drancy 2011 - 2013 Baccalauréat Sciences et Technologies de l'Industrie et du Développement Durable

    Spécialité Innovation Technologique et Eco-Conception

