Francis SIVASITHAMPARAM

Voici mon portfolio :
http://sivasithamparam.ponn.free.fr/career/
Mes compétences :
Java 8, Java EE
PHP7 (POO inclus)
C#, Microsoft .NET
Python 3
C Programming Language
HTML5
CSS3
JQuery, JavaScript
Bootstrap 4
React Native
Angular 7
Thymeleaf
MySQL
Oracle 12c
PgSql
MongoDB
Microsoft Windows 7, 10
Linux Debian 9, Ubuntu 14.04
Eclipse, Microsoft Visual Studio Code
Git, SVN
Maven
Birt 4.4.1
Docker 1.13.1
Selenium, Firebug