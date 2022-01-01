September 16th, 1963, mankind has yet to walk on the moon but on earth for the first time, Francis Zgorski makes his vocal cords vibrate. It was without a doubt the most remarkable event during the Cold War.



In his own words, Zgorski he is always late on the uptake. On top of that, he wasn’t lucky enough to be buddies with David Guetta, Saint Germain, Dimitri from Paris, Kevin Vénus or Thomas Bangalter. He didn’t frequent The Queen in Paris, nor The Hacienda in Manchester. He didn’t have an artist’s residency in Berlin, he didn’t start a record label, he didn’t frequent the Ibiza clubs or any other clubs for that matter, nor was he a fan of Taiwan and even less so Japan.



But what the hell was he doing up until 2000, before starting to play with a MPC 60 and the sampler Emu 5000 ? To start, he spent a happy childhood in the coal mining region in northern France. It is to Cuba, where he will open his ears to the red star echos, to the crypted spatial rhythms, to the marimbulas, the congas, to the beeps-beeps of the road companion, to the music of masters such as Raoul Zequeira and Justo Pelladito.



Saturday, April 26, 1986, Zgorski starts a brutal mutation to become the first polyrhythmic humanoid machine, the prince of drum harmonization. As everyone knows, it’s the Afro-Cuban rhythms that start the best DJ set. And those who have not participated in giant concerts organized on the dark side of the moon aren’t aware of the repetitive, bewitching patterns of the Zgorski polyrythmic machine.



He returns finally in the beginning years of 2000 with electro albums ‘‘Chez Francis ’’, ‘‘Cito Longe Tarde’’ et ‘‘Comma’’. He dives into deep house but keeps a firm hand on stretched skin in becoming Zombie Wip. What makes the music original is its pulsating rhythm, heavy breathing and living song. Vibrant material for a hungry machine. Already in his spacelab, he’s working on a new album, and the beat goes on.



composer, musician

producer

Mixer