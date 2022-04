I am a very dynamic person having a very high sense of professionalism.Again, i am a well-organized person who always reach his objectives.

Parallel to this point, i am motivated by the idea to have a work properly done. To end, i am above all a honest person and showing integrity.



Mes compétences :

Dependability

English

English Teacher

French

Honesty

Integrity

Interpreter

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Proactive

Teacher

Translator