Franck BECUE

-
Abbar Trading
- CORPORATE DIRECTOR Trading - Procurement
2012 - maintenant
* Products / suppliers sourcing.
* Exclusive distributorship negotiations. ;
* Animation of a Products Managers team in link with Marketing to develop market shares. ;
* Specific focus on commodities: meat - vegetables - rice. ;
* Brands: SABCO chicken - DAAWAT basmati rice - VALESUL chicken parts - BUTLER French fries - AGRARFROST French fries - PURE SOUTH lamb... .
-
-
GROUPE DOUX
- Leading poultry producer & exporter
Chateaulin
2004 - 2012
* Define and elaborate the development strategy and implement the right balance between operational & commercial means. ;
* Working closely with Production Management to ensure products' compliance with customers' needs: familiar with quality standards requirements such as: BRC, SFDA, European Standards, UAE Municipalities... . ;
* Elaborating and implementing budgets; identifying market needs, implementation of a key-accounts follow-up. ;
* Achievements: products segmentation further processed / basic; listing in key retail (Carrefour Middle East); link between CRM and SCM: production planning implementation. ;
* Negotiation of yearly anticipated contracts in KR & Food Service (YUM Brands: KFC and Pizza Hut). ;
* Sales team restructuration: reduction of the team -6 without affecting the revenue. Budget achieved & profitability improved.
-
-
FOOD SERVICE
- Food Service Manager
2000 - 2004
* Elaborations of the commercial strategy, implementation of technical means, participating to the investment committee, ensure that technical investment matches market trends. ;
* Achievement: profitability increased 4.1%. ;
* Implementation of a dedicated R & D: recruitment, conception of the R & D laboratory, purchase of the equipment. ;
* Achievement: new customer accounts and customers loyalty. Listing with major players: Flunch, Casino Cafeteria, with further processed products. ;
* Launch of ``Pere Dodu Restauration'' brand.
-
-
AMPA ASIA G.M
- General Manager
1997 - 2000
sourcing procurement office for 1st age toys, baby garments etc...
* Complete autonomy with full monthly reporting to Head Office. ;
* Close link with marketing team to elaborate new collections, participation to trade shows.
-
-
European Training Program
- Formation cadre
1995 - 1997
Professional training co-financed by the EU & Japan / 18 month program. Mastering the language. Achievement: implementation of a branding franchise contract.
-
-
Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON)
- Commercial
Angouleme
1992 - 1994
-
-
LEROY SOMER S.A.
- Assistant to the UK Subsidiary Director
1990 - 1992
Commercial.
-
