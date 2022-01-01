Menu

Franck BECUE

JEDDAH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
develop market shares
budgets
branding
SCM
Production Management
Procurement
Implementation of a dedicated R & D
Customer Relationship Management
Commodities

Entreprises

  • Abbar Trading - CORPORATE DIRECTOR Trading - Procurement

    2012 - maintenant * Products / suppliers sourcing.
    * Exclusive distributorship negotiations. ;
    * Animation of a Products Managers team in link with Marketing to develop market shares. ;
    * Specific focus on commodities: meat - vegetables - rice. ;
    * Brands: SABCO chicken - DAAWAT basmati rice - VALESUL chicken parts - BUTLER French fries - AGRARFROST French fries - PURE SOUTH lamb... .

  • GROUPE DOUX - Leading poultry producer & exporter

    Chateaulin 2004 - 2012 * Define and elaborate the development strategy and implement the right balance between operational & commercial means. ;
    * Working closely with Production Management to ensure products' compliance with customers' needs: familiar with quality standards requirements such as: BRC, SFDA, European Standards, UAE Municipalities... . ;
    * Elaborating and implementing budgets; identifying market needs, implementation of a key-accounts follow-up. ;
    * Achievements: products segmentation further processed / basic; listing in key retail (Carrefour Middle East); link between CRM and SCM: production planning implementation. ;
    * Negotiation of yearly anticipated contracts in KR & Food Service (YUM Brands: KFC and Pizza Hut). ;
    * Sales team restructuration: reduction of the team -6 without affecting the revenue. Budget achieved & profitability improved.

  • FOOD SERVICE - Food Service Manager

    2000 - 2004 * Elaborations of the commercial strategy, implementation of technical means, participating to the investment committee, ensure that technical investment matches market trends. ;
    * Achievement: profitability increased 4.1%. ;
    * Implementation of a dedicated R & D: recruitment, conception of the R & D laboratory, purchase of the equipment. ;
    * Achievement: new customer accounts and customers loyalty. Listing with major players: Flunch, Casino Cafeteria, with further processed products. ;
    * Launch of ``Pere Dodu Restauration'' brand.

  • AMPA ASIA G.M - General Manager

    1997 - 2000 sourcing procurement office for 1st age toys, baby garments etc...
    * Complete autonomy with full monthly reporting to Head Office. ;
    * Close link with marketing team to elaborate new collections, participation to trade shows.

  • European Training Program - Formation cadre

    1995 - 1997 Professional training co-financed by the EU & Japan / 18 month program. Mastering the language. Achievement: implementation of a branding franchise contract.

  • Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Commercial

    Angouleme 1992 - 1994

  • LEROY SOMER S.A. - Assistant to the UK Subsidiary Director

    1990 - 1992 Commercial.

Formations

  • EDC Business School (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1988 Degree

    Spoken languages: english, spanish, portuguese

Réseau

