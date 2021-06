12 years experience in Audit (6 with Big 4),

CIA qualification in progress,

ESCA Graduate, Major in finance and audit,

Specialization in Oil & Gas costs Audit,

Working for projects in the US, UK and Africa.



Plz Feel Free to contact me for any projects related to Finance, Audit, Cost Analysis or General management.



Mes compétences :

Audit

Finance

IFRS

International

Joint Venture