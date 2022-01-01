Retail
Connexion
François ALLARY
Ajouter
François ALLARY
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alain Renault Communication
- Chef de Projet
REIMS
2009 - 2011
Projets de formation
Institut Français d'Athènes
- Responsable Marketing
PARIS 15
2008 - 2009
MESO Music Events
- Chargé de Communication
2005 - 2008
Budget, recherche de financements, sponsoring
Formations
Université Nantes Faculté de Sciences Humaines
Nantes
2003 - 2004
Licence
Candidat libre.
AUDENCIA Nantes Ecole De Management
Nantes
2002 - 2005
Lycée Georges Clemenceau
Reims
2000 - 2002
Lycée Jean Talon
Chalons En Champagne
1997 - 2000
Réseau
Alioune FALL
Céline GODRON
Marjolaine BORDELAIS
Pascal CORNIER
Simon ALLARY
Sophie NICOLAS
Souveraine MANENE
Thanh TRAN
Xavier GOUGELET