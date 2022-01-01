François NICOLAS

Extensive experience for execution of Telecom Systems projects, within the context of multinational JV, in both Supplier and Contractor organizations.

Interface with other parties on technical, commissioning and contractual matters. Management of a Telecom team either in engineering office or during FAT at Vendor premises.

Proven expertise in Telecommunication systems for oil companies and national telecommunication operators, in Europe, Middle-East and Far-East countries.

• Started his career as a Field Engineer for seismic data acquisition and after an experience of over four years in avionics, he moved to telecommunications, where he was entrusted with increasing responsibilities over eleven years as Operation and Maintenance Sales Support and then as Project Manager of Microwave and fibre optic turn-key deployment projects.

• Significant assignment was as Telecom Lead Engineer of AKPO FPSO project to be installed in deep sea at 150 km south of Nigerian coasts for TOTAL where twenty systems will be covering all aspects of voice, data and image communication, aeronautical and marine navigation and communication, entertainment systems, meteorology and positioning, current profiling and berthing aid for tankers as well as access control and intrusion detection.

• Recent assignments was as Telecom Expert on DONG Hejre, Telecom Lead on Martin Linge offer, Telecom Lead for FEEDs and proposals for Offshore projects and Onshore Projects.

• Current assignment is Telecom Expert on YAMAL LNG Project.