François POTIRON

Entreprises
-
LASERCONTACT
- Coordinateur Services Informatiques ( responsable informatique )
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2008 - maintenant
-
Armatis-LC
- CSI
2006 - maintenant
-
LASERCONTACT
- Administrateur système/réseaux et téléphonie
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2005 - 2008
-
LASERCONTACT
- Technicien d’exploitation/réseaux
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2002 - 2005
-
LASERCONTACT
- Technicien support
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2001 - 2002
-
LASERCONTACT
- Hotliner pour Libertysurf
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
1999 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée