François POTIRON

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • LASERCONTACT - Coordinateur Services Informatiques ( responsable informatique )

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2008 - maintenant

  • Armatis-LC - CSI

    2006 - maintenant

  • LASERCONTACT - Administrateur système/réseaux et téléphonie

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2005 - 2008

  • LASERCONTACT - Technicien d’exploitation/réseaux

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2002 - 2005

  • LASERCONTACT - Technicien support

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2001 - 2002

  • LASERCONTACT - Hotliner pour Libertysurf

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1999 - 2001

Formations

