Menu

François QUATREHOMME

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ZIV - Application Engineer

    2016 - 2017

  • EPI (Etudes et Projets Industriels) - Electrical Engineer Intern

    Bry-sur-Marne 2015 - 2015 Electrical and automation design engineering and supervision of the work missions in a technical consulting company.

    - Improved the electrical distribution and emergency lighting system of the indoor waste water treatment plant “Seine Centre” in Colombes (Paris suburbs). Assessed the plant switch boards and emergency lighting, designed the new systems and carried out the technical specifications.
    - Carried out an electrical equipment financial valuation of a new waste water treatment plant in Qatar.
    - Carried out the CHP generator grid connection project handover of a biogas plant in Créhange (Eastern France).

  • LGEP - Junior Engineering Intern at Paris' Electrical Research Laboratory (LGEP)

    2013 - 2013 3D Modelling of a Winded Actuator for Biomedical Diagnosis

    - Designed a 3D parametric model using Comsol to map out magnetic fields created by polarized nanoparticles distributions in a microfluidic canal
    - Managed a Research and Development project
    - Created a user manual of Comsol 4.3a for eddy current non-destructive test modelling

  • BMO (Berguy Mécanique Outillage) - Production Supervisor Assistant Intern

    2012 - 2012 BMO is a metalworking company designing, fixing stamping, cutting and bending presses in use in the car and food processing industries.

    - Designed a bend press
    - Created a production control software with Excel
    - Participated to the production monitoring

Formations

  • Heriot-Watt University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2013 - 2014 MSc Renewable Energy and Distributed Generation

    Courses:
    - Foundation of Energy
    - Renewable Energy Technologies
    - Electrical Power Systems
    - Economics of Renewable Energy
    - Renewable Generation and Conversion
    - Distributed Generation
    - Demand Management and Energy Storage
    - Critical Analysis and Research Preparation

  • EIGSI (Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Génie Des Systèmes Industriels)

    La Rochelle 2011 - 2014 Ingénieur généraliste

Réseau