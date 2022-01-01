François QUATREHOMME

-
ZIV
- Application Engineer
2016 - 2017
-
EPI (Etudes et Projets Industriels)
- Electrical Engineer Intern
Bry-sur-Marne
2015 - 2015
Electrical and automation design engineering and supervision of the work missions in a technical consulting company.
- Improved the electrical distribution and emergency lighting system of the indoor waste water treatment plant “Seine Centre” in Colombes (Paris suburbs). Assessed the plant switch boards and emergency lighting, designed the new systems and carried out the technical specifications.
- Carried out an electrical equipment financial valuation of a new waste water treatment plant in Qatar.
- Carried out the CHP generator grid connection project handover of a biogas plant in Créhange (Eastern France).
-
LGEP
- Junior Engineering Intern at Paris' Electrical Research Laboratory (LGEP)
2013 - 2013
3D Modelling of a Winded Actuator for Biomedical Diagnosis
- Designed a 3D parametric model using Comsol to map out magnetic fields created by polarized nanoparticles distributions in a microfluidic canal
- Managed a Research and Development project
- Created a user manual of Comsol 4.3a for eddy current non-destructive test modelling
-
BMO (Berguy Mécanique Outillage)
- Production Supervisor Assistant Intern
2012 - 2012
BMO is a metalworking company designing, fixing stamping, cutting and bending presses in use in the car and food processing industries.
- Designed a bend press
- Created a production control software with Excel
- Participated to the production monitoring