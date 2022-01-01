François ROSSELET

I have been working more than 10 years with traditional Oil & Gas relational databases, with traditional tools (Oracle, SQL, VBA, ArcGIS). And next? I have started to explore the Big Data domain, with its amazing analytic tools (Hadoop, R, Non SQL database). I am fond of predictive models, I have gained experience in imbricated physical / thermodynamical correlations (plate tectonics or hydrocarbons generation-expulsion-storage).



Summary:



A long experience in Oil & Gas industry data analysis:

• 10 years experience in Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

• 5 years experience in unconventional resources assessment business intelligence.



Comfortable at the crossroad of the following domains:

• Science (20 years experience)

• Engineering (10 years experience)

• Business (10 years experience in the Oil & Gas industry)

• Economics/Finance (new interest, currently developing)



A strong agility in the use of IT tools:

• Big Data (R, Hadoop, non SQL databases): Very enthusiastic self-starter, currently developing

• Programming / modeling (VBA, ArcGIS model builder-Python): Accomplished

• Oil & Gas E & P modeling software (Kingdom, Petra): Accomplished

• Spatial analysis, geostatistics: Accomplished

• Creative tools, user-experience design: Accomplished



Curiosity and flair for innovation: no limit...



A plus: strong multi-cultural exposure thanks to numbers of surveys. Field work makes you travel in a very different way, as a kind of soft skills catalyser...

• Europe: France, Italy, Greece, Croatia

• Middle East: Turkey, Iran, Oman

• CIS: Azerbaijan





One more thing: I have worked a lot on tight oil / gas CBM plays assessment, essentially from complex data model point of view. This is how I sharpened both my Big Picture Thinking and my Data Science skills. I am still thinking about other interesting problematics, such as EOR, ROZ, green fields or gas hydrates.



Mes compétences :

Conduite du changement

Gestion de projet

Gestion des connaissances

Business Intelligence

Coaching d'équipe

Stratégie

Analyse

Cartographie SIG

Modélisation mathématique

Modélisation 3D

Gaz naturel

Recherche scientifique

Pétrole

Modélisation numérique

Data warehousing

Data mining