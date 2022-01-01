Menu

François ROSSELET

GENÈVE

En résumé

I have been working more than 10 years with traditional Oil & Gas relational databases, with traditional tools (Oracle, SQL, VBA, ArcGIS). And next? I have started to explore the Big Data domain, with its amazing analytic tools (Hadoop, R, Non SQL database). I am fond of predictive models, I have gained experience in imbricated physical / thermodynamical correlations (plate tectonics or hydrocarbons generation-expulsion-storage).

Summary:

A long experience in Oil & Gas industry data analysis:
• 10 years experience in Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
• 5 years experience in unconventional resources assessment business intelligence.

Comfortable at the crossroad of the following domains:
• Science (20 years experience)
• Engineering (10 years experience)
• Business (10 years experience in the Oil & Gas industry)
• Economics/Finance (new interest, currently developing)

A strong agility in the use of IT tools:
• Big Data (R, Hadoop, non SQL databases): Very enthusiastic self-starter, currently developing
• Programming / modeling (VBA, ArcGIS model builder-Python): Accomplished
• Oil & Gas E & P modeling software (Kingdom, Petra): Accomplished
• Spatial analysis, geostatistics: Accomplished
• Creative tools, user-experience design: Accomplished

Curiosity and flair for innovation: no limit...

A plus: strong multi-cultural exposure thanks to numbers of surveys. Field work makes you travel in a very different way, as a kind of soft skills catalyser...
• Europe: France, Italy, Greece, Croatia
• Middle East: Turkey, Iran, Oman
• CIS: Azerbaijan


One more thing: I have worked a lot on tight oil / gas CBM plays assessment, essentially from complex data model point of view. This is how I sharpened both my Big Picture Thinking and my Data Science skills. I am still thinking about other interesting problematics, such as EOR, ROZ, green fields or gas hydrates.

Mes compétences :
Conduite du changement
Gestion de projet
Gestion des connaissances
Business Intelligence
Coaching d'équipe
Stratégie
Analyse
Cartographie SIG
Modélisation mathématique
Modélisation 3D
Gaz naturel
Recherche scientifique
Pétrole
Modélisation numérique
Data warehousing
Data mining

Entreprises

  • IHS - Sr Principal Data Transformation Analyst

    2014 - 2016 • As R&D Leader, successfully developed innovative, unique and tailored algorithms to model/assess unconventional hydrocarbons resources plays
    • Designed and implemented integrated business intelligence workflows from data mining to insightful model/analytics
    • Manager of content delivery quality and efficiency. Major improvements in data standards management, data templates and data quality check processes resulted in a significant increase of productivity and quality of deliverables
    • Junior team members professional development and supervision

    Skills: R & D, mathematic correlation/description, 3D geo-cellular model (VB/ArcGIS), software prototype (VBA) design, project management, people management.

  • IHS - Principal Data Transformation Analyst

    2011 - 2014 • As R&D Leader, imagined from scratch and implemented powerful analytical workflows/numerical models related to hydrocarbons unconventional resources
    • Defined and assessed potential of dozens of unconventional plays in Europe, Turkey, South America, India and US
    • Geologist consultant for IHS’ CERA multi-clients studies on worldwide unconventional resources (Europe, South America, India)

    Skills: R & D, Algorithms development, VB Coding, 3D Basin Modeling (IHS-Kingdom/Petra), Petroleum System Modeling, Play Definition, Hydrocarbons Generation and Storage Engineering

    Areas of expertise:
    -North America (Barnett, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Green River, Niobrara etc...)
    -Europe (Netherlands, UK, Poland, Ukraine, France, Austria, Switzerland)
    -South America (Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador)
    -India

  • IHS - Principal Technical Researcher

    2006 - 2011 Thoroughly analyzed CIS region petroleum provinces E&P activity and maintained quality of related databases

    Areas of expertise:
    -Black Sea (Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria)
    -Greater Caspian Area (Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Iran, Georgia)
    -Siberia (Western Siberia, Kuznetsk)

  • Swiss Virtual Campus / Lausanne University - E-learning Developer Actionscript

    2005 - 2006 Conception of interactive multimedia educational content of the project "Objectif Terre: une planète à découvrir", in the frame of the Swiss Virtual Campus.

    Skills: Pedagogic scenario, Flash/Actionscript Development, Web design

  • Swiss National Foundation / Lausanne University - Scientific Researcher, SNF

    2000 - 2005 Field work in the frame of international collaborations (Swiss-Turkey-France) in Turkey, Greece and Iran within the Tethyan Gelogy Team, leaded by the Prof. G.M. Stampfli and granted by the National Swiss Foundation. Several presentations and publications in international meetings and journals.

Formations

  • Université De Lausanne (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1993 - 2000

Réseau

