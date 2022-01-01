François SAUCE

I am currently seeking a firm in business for a sandwich course starting in September 2014, with Novancia Paris Business School, 75015.

I have had three years of experience of sandwich courses in business school, which resulted in my departure to London, England beginning in January 2013, the city where I worked for 1 year and a half in a commercial business environment.

My missions were mainly concentrated to the individual; now my learning is more focused on the company and its development tools. Thus, I wish to integrate myself in to a company that could offer me work, such as the development, implementation and monitoring of trade negotiations, monitor and manage a customer’s portfolio, perform market research or support for the implementation of communication/social media.



Je suis actuellement à la recherche d'un apprentissage dans le cadre d'une formation BAC+3 en un an, en partenariat avec Novancia Business School, Montparnasse, Paris.

J'ai une expérience de trois ans en apprentissage qui s'est concrétisé par un départ en Angleterre en Janvier 2013, pays où j'ai travaillé pendant 1 an et demi dans un environnement commercial.

Mes missions se concentraient principalement vers le particulier; maintenant c'est une approche davantage centrée sur l'entreprise et ses instruments de développement qui me motive. Je me tourne ainsi vers une entreprise dynamique, qui pourrait me proposer des mission telles que l' élaboration, la réalisation et le suivi de négociations commerciales, gérer et mettre à jours des bases de données ou encore la réalisation de supports de communication.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Merchandising