François SIONG

SALON DE PROVENCE

Mes compétences :
C++
JAVA
HTML
PHP
Pl/sql
Multiplexage
Dessinateur projeteur

Entreprises

  • Association Totoutart - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant Realization of a voice recorder with a human-machine interface.

    Environment: C# language

    Purpose: interview poeple during cultural events and record there point of view.

    Functional: People would get in the cabin, the HMI would display a question and could record their opinion. They could rather or not, record, play back, pause or stop the record. Once the record saved on the device, the application could record the following ones. The backgound of the HMI can be changed for other cultural features or events.

Formations

  • CERI Avignon

    Avignon 2009 - 2012 Licence Informatique

    Programmation C++, JAVA orienté objet, HTML, PHP, PL/SQL
    informatique décisionnelle

  • University Of Central Lancashire (Preston)

    Preston 2006 - 2007 bachelor degree

    Electronics Engineering - conception électronique, programmation en temps réel, système embarqué, multiplexage

  • IUT De Nimes

    Nîmes 2004 - 2006 DUT

    conception carte électronique, réseaux informatique, informatique industrielle, multiplexage

