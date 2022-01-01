Menu

François SMIT

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Français
Langues
Marketing
Néerlandais

Entreprises

  • Jean Wauters Aciers Spéciaux - Commercial Director

    2010 - maintenant •Managing the sales team (9 people) leading them through a transition period of change and job redefinition. Introduction of fact-based reporting, key account analysis and sales planning.
    Achievement : an all-time high in monthly sales (January 2011)
    •As a Member of the Board, setting up strategic planning
    •Key account management, special focus on Holland : market penetration and partnerships

  • Nielsen - Sales Manager Belgium

    New York 2000 - 2007 En charge du New Business Development
    15 nouveaux contrats (Pepsico, Chiquita, Senoble, .....)
    Croissance du chiffre d'affaires de 15% par an

Formations

  • HES (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1980 - 1984 marketing

    stage de 6 mois chez Ciments Lafarge France (Paris, Nantes)

