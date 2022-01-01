François SMIT

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Français
Langues
Marketing
Néerlandais
Entreprises
Jean Wauters Aciers Spéciaux
- Commercial Director
2010 - maintenant•Managing the sales team (9 people) leading them through a transition period of change and job redefinition. Introduction of fact-based reporting, key account analysis and sales planning.
Achievement : an all-time high in monthly sales (January 2011)
•As a Member of the Board, setting up strategic planning
•Key account management, special focus on Holland : market penetration and partnerships
Nielsen
- Sales Manager Belgium
New York2000 - 2007En charge du New Business Development
15 nouveaux contrats (Pepsico, Chiquita, Senoble, .....)
Croissance du chiffre d'affaires de 15% par an
Formations
HES (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam1980 - 1984marketing
stage de 6 mois chez Ciments Lafarge France (Paris, Nantes)