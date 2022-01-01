Menu

François TERRIEN

ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Sodebo - Technicien Fonctionnel

    ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU 2014 - maintenant Service INFORMATIQUE- Pôle PROJETS METIERS

  • Sodebo - Technicien Support Fonctionnel

    ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU 2012 - 2014 Service INFORMATIQUE - Pôle SUPPORT

  • Sodebo - Team Leader

    ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU 2011 - 2012 Service GARNISSAGE-CONDITIONNEMENT Sandwiches

  • Sodebo - Conducteur de Ligne

    ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU 2002 - 2011 Service GARNISSAGE Sandwiches

  • Sodebo - Opérateur

    ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU 2002 - 2002 Service GARNISSAGE Sandwiches

  • Loste Tradi France (49) - Chef d'Equipe Junior

    Montfort Sur Meu Cedex 2001 - 2002 Service CONDITIONNEMENT

  • Loste Tradi France (49) - Stage d'étude BTS IAA

    Montfort Sur Meu Cedex 2001 - 2001 Fusion des 2 plateformes logistiques du groupe en Maine-et Loire

Formations

  • Legta Laval (Laval)

    Laval 1999 - 2001 BTS IAA - Industries Alimentaires

  • Institution Saint Joseph

    Ancenis 1995 - 1999 BACCALAUREAT S avec mention

    spécialité Sciences de la Vie et de la Terre
    option Arts Plastiques & Informatique