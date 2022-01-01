François TERRIEN

-
Sodebo
- Technicien Fonctionnel
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2014 - maintenant
Service INFORMATIQUE- Pôle PROJETS METIERS
-
Sodebo
- Technicien Support Fonctionnel
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2012 - 2014
Service INFORMATIQUE - Pôle SUPPORT
-
Sodebo
- Team Leader
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2011 - 2012
Service GARNISSAGE-CONDITIONNEMENT Sandwiches
-
Sodebo
- Conducteur de Ligne
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2002 - 2011
Service GARNISSAGE Sandwiches
-
Sodebo
- Opérateur
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2002 - 2002
Service GARNISSAGE Sandwiches
-
Loste Tradi France (49)
- Chef d'Equipe Junior
Montfort Sur Meu Cedex
2001 - 2002
Service CONDITIONNEMENT
-
Loste Tradi France (49)
- Stage d'étude BTS IAA
Montfort Sur Meu Cedex
2001 - 2001
Fusion des 2 plateformes logistiques du groupe en Maine-et Loire