François TOUSSAINT

Both curiosity and active interest I take in audiovisual & multimedia have influenced the fact that I’ve developed a real awareness and a sensitivity of the peculiar expectations for those techniques. I can assure to have acquired a great experience and developed a knowledge as well as the ability to meet the need of my interlocutors to whom I can suggest lots of ideas and solutions.



Through my education, last year I graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Advertising and three years ago, I graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Applied Communication. Throughout these formations,employments but also training periods I carried out in the areas of Events and Business Communication, I have familiarized myself with the business community needs.



Two years ago, I dedicated myself to mastering and improving foreign languages (English and Spanish). Indeed, I spent six months in England where I worked in the event department for a pharmaceutical company, followed by four months spent in Spain where I had the opportunity to pursue more personal projects.



On a professional level, the possibility to establish new contacts and to exchange experiences with colleagues are part of my expectations. If I had to point out some of my qualities, let me talk about my effectiveness and the potential of my creative propositions. Or defenetly about my capacity to become quickly autonomous in my actions and always looking for new challenges to take up.



http://be.linkedin.com/in/ftoussaint ;-)



Mes compétences :

Adobe Illustrator

Advertising

After effects

Audiovisual

Autonomous

Design

Dutch

English

French

Graphic Design

Illustrator – indesign

indesign

Management

Marketing

Média

Microsoft Word - Excel

Microsoft Word - Excel - Powerpoint

Microsoft Word Excel

Multimedia

Premiere

Première pro

Spanish

Word - Excel - Powerpoint - Access

Word – Excel – Powerpoint

Microsoft Excel