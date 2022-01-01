Menu

Francois UWIMBABAZI

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Travaux de Genie Civile des Reseaux Elecriques
Assemblage et Montage des Pylones HT et THT
Fibre optique
Antennes et propagation

Entreprises

  • Eiffage Énergie - Superviseur Monteur

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2017 - maintenant 220 KV Bolgatanga (GHANA) - Ouagadougou (BURKINA FASO) Interconection Line Project

    * Tower Ground Assembling, Lifting parts using Tractor Crane (Grue), Treuil Machine and gin pole (Levage au mât) ;
    * Cable Stringing Works.



  • Bouygues Energies & Services - Chef d' Equipe Monteur

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2015 - 2015 220 KV RWANDA_ UGANDA INTERCONNECTION TRANSMISSION LINE PROJECT

    * Tower Ground Assembling, Lifting parts using Tractor Crane (Grue), Treuil Machine and gin pole (Levage au mât) ;
    * Cable Stringing Works.

  • Angelique International - Rwanda - Transmission Line Engineer/Contactor

    2012 - 2014 NYABARONGO HYDRO ELECTRIC POWER PROJECT (NHEP) - Rwanda

    * Civil Work (Foundations) for Kilinda 110 kV Transmission Line and Power House to Dam 30kV Transmission Line
    * Tower Erection and Cable Stringing Works for Kilinda 110 kV and Power House to Dam 30kV Transmission Line
    * Retainng walls Works on Tower Locations

Formations

  • Kigali Institute Of Science And Technology (KIST) (Kigali)

    Kigali 2006 - 2011 Bachelors os Science

    Electrical Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

  • GS St. Joseph Birambo (Kibuye)

    Kibuye 1998 - 2004 A2

    Sciences

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel