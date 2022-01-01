Francois UWIMBABAZI

* Tower Ground Assembling, Lifting parts using Tractor Crane (Grue), Treuil Machine and gin pole (Levage au mât) ;
* Cable Stringing Works.
Bouygues Energies & Services
- Chef d' Equipe Monteur
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX2015 - 2015220 KV RWANDA_ UGANDA INTERCONNECTION TRANSMISSION LINE PROJECT
Angelique International - Rwanda
- Transmission Line Engineer/Contactor
2012 - 2014NYABARONGO HYDRO ELECTRIC POWER PROJECT (NHEP) - Rwanda
* Civil Work (Foundations) for Kilinda 110 kV Transmission Line and Power House to Dam 30kV Transmission Line
* Tower Erection and Cable Stringing Works for Kilinda 110 kV and Power House to Dam 30kV Transmission Line
* Retainng walls Works on Tower Locations
Formations
Kigali Institute Of Science And Technology (KIST) (Kigali)
Kigali2006 - 2011Bachelors os Science
Electrical Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering