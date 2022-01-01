Francois VARNIER

-
Société générale
- INGENIEUR DEVELOPPEMENT
PARIS
2010 - maintenant
Développement JAVA/J2EE sur une application de calcul de risques, PNL, VAR
Techno:
C#,JAVA,VB, Base de Donnée Oracle, Sybase IQ, Sybase ASE
-
INVIVOO
- Ingénieur Informatique
Courbevoie
2008 - 2010
Calyon :
Support EAI Front to back sur le marché dérivé-actions-oblig :Java,Websphere Business Integration
Projet Crédit Leasing BNP PARIBAS:
Développement IHM Java Struts
SweetDev,Hibernate Spring ,JAVA 5
-
FranceTelecom
- Ingénieur d'études
2004 - 2008
**Projet Group Core Components :
Technologie EAI Webmethods, java, spring hibernate
Développement du workflow livraison commande dans les filiales
**fonctions support transverse projets:
-> Outils de développements : plugin eclipses, CVS, ant
-> expertise WAS IBM Websphere
-> J2EE Bonnes pratiques.
-> Webservices
->veilles sur technologies:
->BIRT(génération graphique de rapport)-
Méthodologie Model Driven by Architecture
->Support Hibernate
->Spring Framework
->Projet Livraison et Eligibilté ADSL :
Développement JAVA -J2EE-Webservices
->Projet gestion des sinistres
Mise en place pilote process MDA :
outils utilisés : Magic Draw, Techno hibernate 3 , spring 2
->Fonctions support transverse :Projets maLigne TV, orange Mobile
Expertise websphere volumétrie, clustering , montée en charge