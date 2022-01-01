Menu

Francois VARNIER

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Drupal

Entreprises

  • Société générale - INGENIEUR DEVELOPPEMENT

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant Développement JAVA/J2EE sur une application de calcul de risques, PNL, VAR
    Techno:
    C#,JAVA,VB, Base de Donnée Oracle, Sybase IQ, Sybase ASE

  • INVIVOO - Ingénieur Informatique

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 Calyon :
    Support EAI Front to back sur le marché dérivé-actions-oblig :Java,Websphere Business Integration


    Projet Crédit Leasing BNP PARIBAS:
    Développement IHM Java Struts
    SweetDev,Hibernate Spring ,JAVA 5

  • FranceTelecom - Ingénieur d'études

    2004 - 2008 **Projet Group Core Components :
    Technologie EAI Webmethods, java, spring hibernate
    Développement du workflow livraison commande dans les filiales


    **fonctions support transverse projets:

    -> Outils de développements : plugin eclipses, CVS, ant
    -> expertise WAS IBM Websphere
    -> J2EE Bonnes pratiques.
    -> Webservices
    ->veilles sur technologies:
    ->BIRT(génération graphique de rapport)-
    Méthodologie Model Driven by Architecture
    ->Support Hibernate
    ->Spring Framework


    ->Projet Livraison et Eligibilté ADSL :
    Développement JAVA -J2EE-Webservices

    ->Projet gestion des sinistres
    Mise en place pilote process MDA :
    outils utilisés : Magic Draw, Techno hibernate 3 , spring 2

    ->Fonctions support transverse :Projets maLigne TV, orange Mobile
    Expertise websphere volumétrie, clustering , montée en charge

Formations

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications (Evry)

    Evry 2001 - 2003 génie logicielle