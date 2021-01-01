Menu

Françoise TUAIRA

PAPEETE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Human resources
B2B Sales
E-communication
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Brasserie de Tahiti - Sales Intern

    2013 - maintenant Sell new products: Beam Global
    Plan and track budgets
    Plan events for the company's partners
    Conduct an audit: Archipelagoes department
    Update the database recovery service customer data using SAGE software

  • South Pacific Management - Marketing intern

    2012 - 2012 Organize a big draw: ensure the legislation, drafting regulations, make an appointment (communication agency, partnerships)
    Prepare the tourism fair: communication, benchmarking, competitive intelligence
    Manage the website: adding content, approach to HTML
    Conduct a study on tourism trends wedding and honeymoon

  • Hilton French Polynesia - Marketing Intern

    2012 - 2012 -Internet study
    -Facebook study
    -Maximize the communication on web
    -Organization of the local tourism fair
    -Benchmarking of the competitors
    -Sale

  • Téléthon - Organizer of a charity event

    2011 - 2011 -Contact local authorities
    -Work with Firemen
    -Establish partnerships with different schools: Business School of Tahiti (ECT), ISEPP (Institut Supérieur de l'Enseignement Privé de Polynésie) and French Polynesia University (UPF
    -Manage a team of students

  • Gaz de Tahiti - Part timer

    2011 - 2011 -Sale the promotional offer TURA'I
    -Phoning to potential contact
    -Establish a CRM
    -Meetings with clients

  • Paddle Surf Hawaii - Sourcing Intern

    2011 - 2011 -Find new suppliers
    -E-mailing, contact companies: US, China, India
    -Sourcing
    -Find new products for the store

Formations

  • Ecole De Commerce De Tahiti (Papeete)

    Papeete 2010 - 2013

