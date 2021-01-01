Françoise TUAIRA

Mes compétences :
Human resources
B2B Sales
E-communication
Marketing
Entreprises
Brasserie de Tahiti
- Sales Intern
2013 - maintenantSell new products: Beam Global
Plan and track budgets
Plan events for the company's partners
Conduct an audit: Archipelagoes department
Update the database recovery service customer data using SAGE software
South Pacific Management
- Marketing intern
2012 - 2012Organize a big draw: ensure the legislation, drafting regulations, make an appointment (communication agency, partnerships)
Prepare the tourism fair: communication, benchmarking, competitive intelligence
Manage the website: adding content, approach to HTML
Conduct a study on tourism trends wedding and honeymoon
Hilton French Polynesia
- Marketing Intern
2012 - 2012-Internet study
-Facebook study
-Maximize the communication on web
-Organization of the local tourism fair
-Benchmarking of the competitors
-Sale
Téléthon
- Organizer of a charity event
2011 - 2011-Contact local authorities
-Work with Firemen
-Establish partnerships with different schools: Business School of Tahiti (ECT), ISEPP (Institut Supérieur de l'Enseignement Privé de Polynésie) and French Polynesia University (UPF
-Manage a team of students
Gaz de Tahiti
- Part timer
2011 - 2011-Sale the promotional offer TURA'I
-Phoning to potential contact
-Establish a CRM
-Meetings with clients
Paddle Surf Hawaii
- Sourcing Intern
2011 - 2011-Find new suppliers
-E-mailing, contact companies: US, China, India
-Sourcing
-Find new products for the store