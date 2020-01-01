Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fred DIAMIN
Ajouter
Fred DIAMIN
SAINT-JOSEPH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Formation BTS BÂTIMENT EN 2016
Entreprises
Comabat sa
- Chef de chantier
maintenant
Formations
BTS BATIMENT Lycée de Trinité
2016 - 2018
ECOLE CHEZ SOI
Boulogne
2009 - 2012
BTS BÂTIMENT
TECHNICIEN GEOMETRE TOPOGRAPHE
Lycée Petit Manoir
Le Lamentin
1991 - 1993
BT encadrement de chantier
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel