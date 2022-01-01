Fred GUILLET

I am Fred, 39, Chic & Glamour Event Planner, creator of Top concepts, business and artistic partner, I remain at the disposal of Professionals and People who request Top performances, Top quality Service (private transport, massages and wellness, … ), Luxury and qualitative wines (champagne, red, white and rosé wines, …) and drinks (tequila, vodka, revitalizing drink, water, fruit juices, …), fresh and tasty home made food (catering), caviar, …, Luxury products (jewels, arts, couture, …) during Festive, Business, Fashion, Artistic, Sports, Clubbing, … Events in Prestigious Places (villa, yacht, club, lounge bar, restaurant, beach, hotel & resort, …).

I have been approached regarding more than 230 events (in France, in Monaco and abroad) since february 17th 2012.

Please find below the link regarding the album Events by Fred :

Main Events with Fred (Events by Fred) :

Miss Cannes Film Festival TM 2016 (co production with Patricia CONSTANZA - DAMA and Carolien TER LINDEN - Passarella Moda),

Dream Girl 2016 Tour France by Corinne KARGE,

Opening Cocktail within the 40th Festival International du Cirque de Monte Carlo,

Private Parties during Festival International du Film in Cannes,

Private Parties during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco,

Private Parties during the Monaco Yacht Show, Les Voiles de Saint Tropez,

Business and Networking Parties,

Festive, Latino and Clubbing Parties,

Beach Parties, Pool Parties,

Fashion Shows, Arts Shows, Shootings,

Casting, Show case, after show parties, …

Exclusive Experience stays (week end, week)

Yacht Cruises and Yacht Parties,

Brand Launch, Product Launch,

VIP Conciergerie (transport, stay, private security, meetings, networking, exhibition of product, branding, personnal Shopper, ...)

Live Performance (table dance, private show, …) of Artists at VIP Room Saint Tropez, ...

I remain at your disposal.

