Fred MARTY

Current position : EcoDesign Leader in Industry BU organization

I'm in charge of the "Green Premium" deployment all over the BU (REACh, RoHS, PEP & EoLI) + WEEE, China RoHS and all related directive.

I daily animate the BU network to implant the environmental approach in the DNA of the organization and deploy the EcoDesign methodology.

I also deploy dedicated processes and tools, and challenge Corporate teams to improve efficiency of the global organization.