Fred MARTY

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

Current position : EcoDesign Leader in Industry BU organization
I'm in charge of the "Green Premium" deployment all over the BU (REACh, RoHS, PEP & EoLI) + WEEE, China RoHS and all related directive.
I daily animate the BU network to implant the environmental approach in the DNA of the organization and deploy the EcoDesign methodology.
I also deploy dedicated processes and tools, and challenge Corporate teams to improve efficiency of the global organization.

  • Schneider Electric - EcoDesign Leader

  • Schneider electric - Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2014

