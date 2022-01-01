Menu

Fred Williams ASSAMOI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
Android
jQuery
du Support
Visual Basic
UMTS
TCP/IP
SQLite
SHELL
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
OpenVPN
OSI
Network File System
MySQL
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
Matlab
Linux Debian
JavaScript
Java
HTML
GSM
GPRS
GNU
EDGE
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • ASCENS SERVICES - INGENIEUR EN TELECOMMUNICATIONS / DEVELOPEEUR WEB

    2015 - 2017 * Réalisation du prototype du nouveau site de l'INP-HB
    ASSAMOI Fred Williams * Visite du Commutateur de transit International de Orange &
    Côte d'Ivoire Télécom de Yamoussoukro

    07 BP 08 ABIDJAN 07 * Conception du Site Web du Club Promo Assurance

Formations

  • INPHB (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 2013 - 2016 Baccalauréat Série C

    d'expérience dans 2011-2013 : Obtention du Baccalauréat Série C de l'Ecole William Ponty
    l'administration d'Abidjan / Yopougon - Mention Assez Bien
    Systèmes et dans le
    développement
    d'applications

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel