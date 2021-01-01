Freddy BOUTIN

# 2020-2021 : Advanced cluster platforms development
- Development of HMI based on QT qml on Qualcomm Automotive SOC
- Definition of new SW platform (Autosar) for next Cluster products
- Specification/Design/Developement of Grafelli graphic engine targetted Cypress TVII MCU
# 2018-2019 : VAG New Audi A4 Dashboard
- Modification of the sw architecture, defintiion of interfaces
- Migration of sw tooling from configuration management Synergy to GIT (Integration, pc simulation)
- Lead sw hmi development with a multi-site team (5 in france, 2 in italy, 10 in Romania) and report to project in germany
# 2017-2018 : VAG Audi A4 Dashboard
- Take back internally outsourced sw hmi project
- Lead sw hmi development with a multi-site team (4 in france, 2 in italy, 4 in Romania) and report to project in germany
# 2013- 2016 : PSA Full Digital Cluster
- Coordination of the HMI team (5 engineers).
- Specification/Design/Developement of Grafelli graphic engine OpenGL ES 2.0 based
# Dashboard project Peugeot 508 China (since 09/2012)
- Responsible of a team of 2 local developers and 2 offshore (MM India) developers.
- Same activities than C4 Picasso project below.
- Responsible of a team of 5 developers, planning and definition of increments following customer’s milestones. Follow the software architecture, software construction and integration tests according the MM Sw process definition (CMMi, Spice).
- Interlocutor of the Hardware and Optics engineer’s needs. Reporting and metrics of Sw project advancement to the project team.
- Collaboration with the system architect for the specification analysis, the defects tracking, the Sw safety, the product validations, and Sw interlocutor of the customer.
- Specific Sw developments in C in addition to the developers.
# RFQ PSA Full Digital Dashboard (2nd quarter 2013)
- Technical offer build and sizing of the Sw R&D hours in the offer team.
- Feasibility study and technical orientation about: microcontroller, 3D graphic engine, Operating System choices.
- Development in C language of Sw drivers of a controller of a color TFT of 1280x480 pixels, CVBS and LVDS video acquisition, management of graphical layers on microcontroller FSL IMX53.
- Design and definition of the interfaces of these Sw components with the developers of the applicative components (SysML formalization)
- Integration, porting and enhancements of next generation graphical drivers OpenGL ES and OpenVG (initially dedicated to Linux) on OS OSEK (automotive standard). Optimizations of refresh time (assembly, cache policies, use of co-processor).
- Establishment of a PC simulation allowing execution and display on the PC of the embedded dashboard application to speed up the development. Initiator and deployment of unitary tests with CUnit.
- Development in C of the graphical engine that manages text fields.
# Dashboard project VW Golf (2008-2009)
- Specifications analysis and development in C of the Sw component dedicated to the graphical build of the screens on a monochrome TFT. Definition and implementation of graphic generic objects.
- Sw specification redaction to externalize applicative development in India. Support and tracking of the development.
- Development in VB of a text database generator from a multilingual texts excel file (input of the customer) for the embedded system
- Specifications analysis and development in C of the recording function of car data in the key via HF transponder.
# Dashboard project for Buell motorbike (2006-2007)
- Elaboration of the software specifications from contract book of the American customer.
- Software integration (configuration management) in a team of 4 developers.
- Development in C of the Sw component that manages MMI of the dashboard (LCD display, telltales)
- Software configuration of the symbols displayable on the LCD display.
- Integration of a new stepper motor in the Dashboard platform.
# Dashboard project PSA 308 (2005)
- Correction of applicative defects and concerning the management of the CAN network.
- Development of applicative test models with the Matelo application.