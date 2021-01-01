Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Frederic BOURRIN
Frederic BOURRIN
Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Entreprises
SPEED France
- Technicien de maintenance
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
Babolat
- Electromecanicien
Lyon
2003 - 2011
Formations
L P L'Arbresle
L'Arbresle
1993 - 1995
Bac Pro M.S.M.A.
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel