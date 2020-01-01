Menu

Frederic COURTET

  • Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes
  • Adeo Informatique Groupe XEFI
  • Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes

BESANCON

En résumé

INGÉNIEUR D'AFFAIRES GRANDS COMPTES - ADEO INFORMATIQUE

Mes compétences :
VMware Sales Professional 5 - 2012
Citrix Certified Sales Professional - 2012
COMMERCIAL GRANDS COMPTES
HP Sales Certified - Networking - 2012
Sophos Certified Sales Consultant
HP Sales Certified Converged Infrastructure - 2015
Veeam Sales Professional (VMSP)
HP Sales Certified Personal Systems - Hardware - 2
HP Sales Certified - Printing and Computing Servic
Hewlett Packard Entreprise Sales Certified - 2016
WatchGuard Certifed Professional Sales 2019

Entreprises

  • Adeo Informatique Groupe XEFI - Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes

    Commercial | 2019 - maintenant Proposer des offres innovantes qui répondent aux besoins du client guide mon parcours professionnel.
    Partenaire de proximité d'une clientèle de Grands comptes secteurs publics et privés en Bourgogne Franche-Comté, je propose la meilleure offre de services IT permettant à nos clients de concentrer leurs ressources sur les axes stratégiques et cœur de métier de l'entreprise.

    Le respect des engagements et le travail dans la confiance guident mes relations avec les clients, les partenaires et mes collaborateurs.

  • ADEO INFORMATIQUE - Responsable commercial et Marketing - Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes

    Commercial | BESANCON 2011 - 2019 Mêmes missions. Neyrial Grand Est Besançon est devenu Adeo Informatique le 1er février 2011.
    Actionnaire.

  • NEYRIAL GRAND EST - Responsable commercial et Marketing - Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes

    Commercial | 2002 - 2011 Responsable commercial et marketing - Ingénieur d'affaire grands comptes

    Je suis en charge d'un portefeuille de clients et prospects sur le secteur Bourgogne- Franche-Comté. Secteur public et privé.

    Au sein d'ADEO INFORMATIQUE , je suis spécialisé dans les domaines de l'intégration de solutions informatiques et services associés dans les domaines suivants :

    Étude, conseil, pilotage, réalisation de projets réseaux, d'interconnexion de sites distants, de travail collaboratif, de sécurisation (Firewall) et d'optimisation autour des environnements Windows, Xen, VMware en partenariat avec les plus grands acteurs Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, Watchguard, Symantec...

    Responsable Marketing

    En relation avec nos partenaires, je suis en charge des relations avec nos fournisseurs, d'élaborer notre offre commerciale en concertation avec la politique du groupe, et d'organiser les actions commerciales

  • FCB XEROX - INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL MICRO

    1988 - 1988

  • M2R - CILEC - INTI - DIRECTEUR D'AGENCE

    1988 - 2002 Au sein d'une société de ventes de matériel et de services informatiques destinés aux professionnels j'ai été Directeur de l'agence de Besançon manageant une équipe de 15 personnes.

  • VAGNEUX SA - INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL MICRO

    1984 - 1988

Formations