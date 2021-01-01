Menu

Frederic DEFERT

  • adjoint responsable prod
  • EURORAULET
  • adjoint responsable prod

ROCHEFORT SUR NENON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EURORAULET - Adjoint responsable prod

    Production | Rochefort-sur-Nenon (39700) 1987 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel