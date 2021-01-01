Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Frederic GEIMER
Frederic GEIMER
MONTREAL OUEST
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNC-Lavalin
- Chef de projet IT
MONTREAL OUEST
2004 - maintenant
Formations
IUT De Nice (Nice)
Nice
2003 - 2004
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel