Menu

Frédéric HERMANT

  • ingénieur d'affaires
  • Société du Figaro
  • ingénieur d'affaires

LILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Société du Figaro - Ingénieur d'affaires

    Commercial | Lille (59000) 2006 - maintenant vente de prestations de recrutements, solutions RH pour les entreprises

Formations

  • UNIVERSITÉ DES SCIENCES ET TECHNOLOGIES DE LILLE (USTL) : LILLE I

    Lille (59000) 1993 - 1998

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel