Menu

Frédéric LEMÉE

VANNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gérant

Entreprises

  • Grouplive - Gestion | Dev | Intégrateur

    maintenant

  • Septentrion - Gestion de projets

    PARIS 2006 - 2009

  • Sigma technologies - Webmaster

    Casablanca 2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau