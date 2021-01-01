Retail
Frédéric NUYTS
Frédéric NUYTS
External Shareholder
Govex
External Shareholder
Bruxelles
En résumé
Digital Strategist. Proud father of 3.
Entreprises
Govex (Government Exchange)
- External Shareholder
Direction générale | Bruxelles
2020 - maintenant
Govex (Government Exchange)
- Marketing and Technical Director
Marketing | Bruxelles
2006 - 2020
EBP (European and Belgian Public Procurement)
- Marketing and Communication Manager
Marketing | Bruxelles
2003 - 2005
EBP (European and Belgian Public Procurement)
- Key Account Manager
Commercial | Bruxelles
2000 - 2002
Formations
EPHEC
Bruxelles
1996 - 2000
Graduat en Marketing