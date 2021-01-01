Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frédéric PIGNOLY
Ajouter
Frédéric PIGNOLY
AIX-EN-PROVENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
MVC
Sympa
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
MIAGE (Informatique) (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2014 - 2014
Réseau
Arnaud ELOI
Christophe TORRE
Guillaume ROBERT
Maxime DELEUIL-WEBER
Meriem BENMAKDAD
Nicolas CAPIAUMONT
Patrick VANTOMME
Philippe RAMADOUR
Simon DÉLIA
Valentin LUCCHINI