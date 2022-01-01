Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frederique FIORI
Ajouter
Frederique FIORI
Bombay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Air India
- Sales manager
Bombay
2010 - 2014
Formations
Damlin Collège (London)
London
1981 - 1984
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel