Frederique MAGNOL MOURI

Specialities: Talent Management and HR development



- Talent Management: Talent Review, Internal Mobility, HR development interviews, HR development tools, Annual Appraisals, High Potentials and Experts follow-up, Succession plans, Management practices.

- Training: Design and deployment of training programs (management, project management, Executives trainings...), E-Learning.

- Recruitment: Headquarters employees, Key positions, Executives.

- HR Projects: Recognition programs, Employee survey.

- Internal communication: Internal Newsletter, HR Intranet Portal, Development and standardization of visual communication in plants, Company Open House events and international Executives meetings organization.

- Participation in World Class Manufacturing implementation: 5S, SMED, Hoshin, Problem solving methodology, People Development, Polyvalence and multi-skills development, KPI, job analysis.



Mes compétences :

Talent Management

Recruitment

Training

Internal communication

WCM

Mobility

People development

Management Practices

Teamwork

HR development

Performance

job analysis

eLearning

Microsoft Office

Audit