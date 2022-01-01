Frederique MAGNOL MOURI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Carrières-sur-Seine dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Specialities: Talent Management and HR development
- Talent Management: Talent Review, Internal Mobility, HR development interviews, HR development tools, Annual Appraisals, High Potentials and Experts follow-up, Succession plans, Management practices.
- Training: Design and deployment of training programs (management, project management, Executives trainings...), E-Learning.
- Recruitment: Headquarters employees, Key positions, Executives.
- HR Projects: Recognition programs, Employee survey.
- Internal communication: Internal Newsletter, HR Intranet Portal, Development and standardization of visual communication in plants, Company Open House events and international Executives meetings organization.
- Participation in World Class Manufacturing implementation: 5S, SMED, Hoshin, Problem solving methodology, People Development, Polyvalence and multi-skills development, KPI, job analysis.
Mes compétences :
Talent Management
Recruitment
Training
Internal communication
WCM
Mobility
People development
Management Practices
Teamwork
HR development
Performance
job analysis
eLearning
Microsoft Office
Audit