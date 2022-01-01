Menu

Frederique MAGNOL MOURI

Harnes

Specialities: Talent Management and HR development

- Talent Management: Talent Review, Internal Mobility, HR development interviews, HR development tools, Annual Appraisals, High Potentials and Experts follow-up, Succession plans, Management practices.
- Training: Design and deployment of training programs (management, project management, Executives trainings...), E-Learning.
- Recruitment: Headquarters employees, Key positions, Executives.
- HR Projects: Recognition programs, Employee survey.
- Internal communication: Internal Newsletter, HR Intranet Portal, Development and standardization of visual communication in plants, Company Open House events and international Executives meetings organization.
- Participation in World Class Manufacturing implementation: 5S, SMED, Hoshin, Problem solving methodology, People Development, Polyvalence and multi-skills development, KPI, job analysis.

Mes compétences :
Talent Management
Recruitment
Training
Internal communication
WCM
Mobility
People development
Management Practices
Teamwork
HR development
Performance
job analysis
eLearning
Microsoft Office
Audit

Entreprises

  • REYDEL AUTOMOTIVE France SAS - Global HR Development Manager

    Harnes 2017 - maintenant

  • SQLI - HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - 2017

  • TARKETT - Talent Management Director

    Puteaux 2010 - 2014 TARKETT : Leader Mondial du Revêtement de sol, 10.700 collaborateurs, 100 pays, CA : 2,3
    milliards EUR

    Talent Management Director

    TALENT MANAGEMENT
    * Talent Review, Mobilité interne, Entretiens de développement RH, Outils de
    développement RH, Hauts Potentiels, Experts.
    FORMATION
    * Conception et déploiement des programmes de formation Groupe : Management, Gestion
    de projets, Outils de résolution de problèmes, Formation Interculturelle, E-Learning
    RECRUTEMENT
    * Recrutement des collaborateurs du siège Groupe
    PROJETS RH
    * Système de récompense de l'entreprise, Intranet RH, Employee Feedback.

  • FM LOGISTIC - Responsable Développement RH

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2006 - 2010 : Prestataire Logistique, 14000 collaborateurs, 14 pays, CA : 650 millions EUR .

    DEVELOPPEMENT RH
    * Gestion de la mobilité interne des cadres dirigeants (140 personnes sur 13 pays) :
    Entretiens de développement RH, Détection des potentiels, Organigrammes de
    remplacement.
    * Mise en place et animation des People Reviews par pays. ;
    * Outils de développement RH : Assessment, Evaluation de potentiel, Entretien annuel,
    Enquête manager.
    RECRUTEMENT
    * Recrutement de cadres dirigeants pour l'Espagne et le Portugal
    FORMATION
    * Mise en place d'un programme de formation pour les cadres dirigeants. ;
    * Création de plans de formation et d'intégration pour les fonctions clé.

  • FM LOGISTIC - Corporate HR Development manager

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2006 - 2010

  • POCLAIN HYDRAULICS - Corporate HR Coordination manager

    Verberie 2002 - 2005

  • POCLAIN HYDRAULICS - HR development & Personnel Involvement Manager

    Verberie 1999 - 2002

  • Poclain Hydraulics - Responsable Développement RH

    Verberie 1996 - 2006 POCLAIN HYDRAULICS : 1200 collaborateurs, Leader mondial des transmissions
    hydrauliques.

    Responsable Développement RH

    ORGANISATION
    * Proposition et participation à la définition des organisations. ;
    * Développement de la Mobilité interne et de la Gestion prévisionnelle des emplois.

    FORMATION
    * Elaboration, mise en œuvre et suivi du plan de formation
    RECRUTEMENT
    * Recrutements, mise en place de la procédure de recrutement Groupe tous profils.
    RELATIONS SOCIALES
    * Participation aux NAO.
    * Animation des DP en l'absence du DRH.
    IMPLICATION DU PERSONNEL
    * Mise en place, suivi, amélioration et animation des outils d'implication du personnel : 5S
    bureaux, job analysis, affichage, indicateurs de performance, propositions de progrès,
    méthodes de résolution de problèmes, développement de la polyvalence et de la
    polycompétence.
    COMMUNICATION
    * Formation de l'encadrement aux différents outils RH et d'implication du personnel. ;
    * Développement et standardisation de la communication visuelle. ;
    * Responsable de la publication du journal interne (bimensuel). ;
    * Organisation de journées portes ouvertes.
    COORDINATION RH INTERNATIONALE
    * Animation du réseau RH au niveau international dans 11 pays.

  • POCLAIN HYDRAULICS - HR development & Compensation & Benefits manager

    Verberie 1996 - 2006

  • POCLAIN HYDRAULICS - Training, Internal Mobility and Internal Communication manager

    Verberie 1996 - 1999

  • VALEO - HR Development and Personnel Involvement Manager

    Paris 1994 - 1996

  • VALEO - Internal Communication Manager

    Paris 1993 - 1994

  • VALEO - Responsable Implication du Personnel

    Paris 1992 - 1996 EMBRAYAGES : 3000 collaborateurs, Equipementier automobile.

    IMPLICATION DU PERSONNEL
    * Mise en place, suivi, amélioration du système de propositions d'amélioration. ;
    * Développement de la polyvalence et de la polycompétence. ;
    * Mise en place de la méthodologie de résolution de problèmes et formation des
    collaborateurs.

