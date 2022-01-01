Menu

Frédérique SCHAEFER

QUEBEC

En résumé

My professional experiences in different structures and fields have enabled me to acquire abilities such as adaptability, rigor and autonomy in the organization of my activity.

With an important relationship, I have the ability to build a network of partners and contribute to the development of the company.

By creatingArray for which I am an associate director, I have acquired significant skills in different fields:

Creation of a business (Statutes, accounting, setting up indicators, etc.)
Management of the company: Implementation of tools to assist sales and service presentations.
Business development: Presentation of the structure during events, setting up of partnerships.

I wish today to invest in a structure that will enable me to bring my collaboration and my knowledge and thus perfomer in the treatment of the missions that will be entrusted to me.

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Management
Développement commercial
Project Management
manage B
Hotel Reservations
A La Carte
responsible for communication
good time management skills
develop strategic networks
Volunteering
Team player
Sales Management
SDIS
Responsible for site content and maintenance
Management of supplier and partner relationships
Internet
Insurance Claims
Feasibility Studies
Development of network and partnerships
Business to Customer
Business to Business

Entreprises

  • 7Fortress - Dirigeant associé

    2015 - maintenant Project management and feasibility study
    Development of operational structure
    Development and implementation of sales tools
    Represent company at special events
    Development of network and partnerships
    Responsable for Sales Management

  • Le Mans Television - Advertising Manager

    2011 - 2013 Sale of television commercials and advertising to businesses ;
    Created advertising materials
    Seek partnerships for special events

  • Novactionpro - Network Animator

    2010 - 2011 Sale of web communication solution to real estate professionals
    Sale of communication solution to communication agencies
    Presentation of solution, sales pitch and contractual agreement
    Development of partnership network

  • MVDI - Agency Manager

    2004 - 2009 Created and introduced selling points ;
    Development and implementation of objectives, business strategy and sales indicators ;
    Participation in recruitment ;
    Managed professional team
    Transmission of information and proposals ;
    Management of supplier and partner relationships

  • Mondial Assistance - Claims Assistant

    PARIS 2003 - 2003 * Training in claims administrations ;
    * Received incoming calls ;
    * Assist clients with insurance claims and solutions

  • Havas Voyages American Express - Travel Agent

    Suresnes 1999 - 2001 * Travel Agent for clients with American Express Platinum cards ;
    * Ticket ofce for air and train travel, hotel reservations, travel packages and trips à la
    carte

  • SELECTOUR LIBERTE - Travel Agent

    Paris 1991 - 1999 * Air and train tickets
    * Hotel reservations
    * Sale of package travel deals and à la carte
    * Tourism and business related travel

Formations

Réseau