Frédérique SCHAEFER

My professional experiences in different structures and fields have enabled me to acquire abilities such as adaptability, rigor and autonomy in the organization of my activity.



With an important relationship, I have the ability to build a network of partners and contribute to the development of the company.



By creatingArray for which I am an associate director, I have acquired significant skills in different fields:



Creation of a business (Statutes, accounting, setting up indicators, etc.)

Management of the company: Implementation of tools to assist sales and service presentations.

Business development: Presentation of the structure during events, setting up of partnerships.



I wish today to invest in a structure that will enable me to bring my collaboration and my knowledge and thus perfomer in the treatment of the missions that will be entrusted to me.



Mes compétences :

Négociation commerciale

Management

Développement commercial

Project Management

manage B

Hotel Reservations

A La Carte

responsible for communication

good time management skills

develop strategic networks

Volunteering

Team player

Sales Management

SDIS

Responsible for site content and maintenance

Management of supplier and partner relationships

Internet

Insurance Claims

Feasibility Studies

Development of network and partnerships

Business to Customer

Business to Business