Frédérique SCHAEFER

My professional experiences in different structures and fields have enabled me to acquire abilities such as adaptability, rigor and autonomy in the organization of my activity.
With an important relationship, I have the ability to build a network of partners and contribute to the development of the company.
By creatingArray for which I am an associate director, I have acquired significant skills in different fields:
Creation of a business (Statutes, accounting, setting up indicators, etc.)
Management of the company: Implementation of tools to assist sales and service presentations.
Business development: Presentation of the structure during events, setting up of partnerships.
I wish today to invest in a structure that will enable me to bring my collaboration and my knowledge and thus perfomer in the treatment of the missions that will be entrusted to me.
Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Management
Développement commercial
Project Management
manage B
Hotel Reservations
A La Carte
responsible for communication
good time management skills
develop strategic networks
Volunteering
Team player
Sales Management
SDIS
Responsible for site content and maintenance
Management of supplier and partner relationships
Internet
Insurance Claims
Feasibility Studies
Development of network and partnerships
Business to Customer
Business to Business